Cobblers make their 11th signing of the summer
All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.
We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
11th summer signing for Cobblers
Northampton Town have signed centre-back Jordan Thorniley on a season-long loan from Oxford. It’s the club’s 11th signing of the summer.
League One latest
Charlton Athletic have signed Rob Apter from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee. There had been a reported bid pf £2 million.
Forward Josh Koroma has rejoined Leyton Orient, six years after leaving the club for Huddersfield Town. He was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season.
League One latest
Rotherham have signed Celtic centre-back Lenny Agbaire on a three-year contract.
Huddersfield Town have signed former Stoke City right-back Lynden Gooch on a three-year deal. It’s a ninth summer signing for ‘The Terriers.’
League One latest
Barnsley are favourites to sign forward Caylan Vickers on loan from Brighton. Vickers was on loan at Mansfield last season.
Luton have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi.
Blackpool have been linked with a move for powerful Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.
League One latest
Wycombe Wanderers have signed midfielder Jamie Mullins from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.
Crystal Palace right-back Danny Imray has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan.
Mansfield have agreed a season-long loan deal for young Nottingham Forest forward Joe Gardner.
£2 million League One sale
Championship club Charlton Athletic have apparently agreed to sign winger Rob Apter from Blackpool for £2 million.
Blackpool are reportedly chasing Birmingham City goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
West Ham winger Gideon Kodua is reportedly wanted by Luton Town, Reading, Leyton Orient, and Stevenage.
League One latest
Ex-Huddersfield Town forward Josh Koroma is a free agent target for Luton Town, Barnsley, Leyton Orient and Blackpool.
Huddersfield are close to announcing the signing of Stoke City wing-back Lynden Gooch.
League One latest
Ewan Henderson has become the eighth summer signing for Wycombe Wanderers. The former Celtic Academy midfielder was playing Belgian League football for Beerschot last season.
Ex-Posh loanee has reached the Championship
Ex-Posh loanee left-back Zak Sturge has joined Championship side Millwall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee. Sturge spent the second-half of last season on loan at Millwall, making 5 appearances.
Sturge didn’t start a single League One game for Posh when on loan in the 2023-24 season thanks to the form of Harrison Burrows.
League One latest
Wigan and Burton are reportedly chasing veteran striker Jordan Rhodes following his release from Blackpool.
Stockport are keen on Bolton defender Will Forrester according to journalist Alan Nixon.
Former Posh striker on the move
Stevenage have signed right back Jasper Pattenden from Wycombe Wanderers.
Huddersfield are thought to closing in on a deal for wing-back Lynden Gooch following his release from Stoke City.
Former Posh striker Kai Corbett has moved from Aldershot of the National League to Chelmsford City of National League South.
10th signing by Cobblers
Northampton Town have signed defender Joe Wormleighton following his release by Leicester City. It’s Cobblers’ 10th signing of the summer.
Stevenage have signed striker Beryly Lubala following his release by Wycombe Wanderers.
Ex-Posh man heading to the United States
Former Posh striker Kyle Vassell is expected to join Colorado Switchbacks , a United States League Championship side. Vassell was at Kilmarnock last season.
Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.
CHarlton Athletic are reportedly chasing Blackpool winger Rob Apter.
New club for ex-Posh man
Former Posh midfielder Jorge Grant has signed for League Two side Salford City.
A Hatters hat-trick
Luton Town have signed striker Nahki Wells and defender Hakeem Odoffin on free transfers ahead of the new League One season.
And The Hatters have also brought in centre-back Nigel Lonwijk on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Wells was at Bristol City last season and Odoffin was at Rotherham.
League One latest
Barnsley have signed veteran striker David McGoldrick on a one-year deal following his release from Notts County.
Stockport County are chasing Finnish international centre-back Arttu Hoskonen who is a free agent.
New club for ex-Posh goalkeeper
Grimsby Town have signed former Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym on a two-year deal. Pym left Mansfield at the end of last season.
Huddersfield Town have signed Preston North End defender Jack Whatmough for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.
League One latest
Blackpool have signed midfielder Jordan Brown from Orient. The Seasiders have also handed a trial to former QPR forward Osman Kakay.
Rotherham have former Brentford man Dru Yearwood and ex-Barnsley player Josh Benson on trial.
