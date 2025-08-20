Club debuts on Wednesday for recent Peterborough United signings

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:03 BST
Tom Lees in action for Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).placeholder image
Recent signings Tom Lees and Matt Garbett are expected to make their Peterborough United debuts on Wednesday.

Experienced centre-back Lees and New Zealand international midfielder Garbett are pencilled in to play 45 minutes of a Professional Development Under 21 League game against QPR at the Posh training ground.

Lees has been working with teenage central defender George Nevett since arriving at the club. Nevett delivered one of his best Posh performances in last night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Barnsley.

"Tom has been very useful since he came in,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “He has always played higher than League One and he has a lot of knowledge and experience to pass on. He has been helping George recently.”

Posh won their opening Under 21 game at Bristol City last week. The match today is not open to the public.

