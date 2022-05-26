Nassington batsman Martim Cordeira is dismissed by Shez Butt of Werrington in a Hunts Division Two match last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

The seamer picked up eight wickets while conceding just seven runs in just four overs as Burghley Park were shot out for just 41 in a Rutland Division One match on Sunday. There couldn’t have been a lot wrong with the wicket as Mohammed Saif hit 91 of City’s 270-8 to set up a massive 229 run win.

And he then completed a remarkable two days by taking 5-17 in his four overs as Ufford Park were dismissed for just 70 chasing a modest 84-5 in the quarter-finals of the Stamford Charity Cup on Monday. Lukas (27no) also top scored for his side.

City CC will host Burghley Park and Bourne will entertain Burghley Park in the semi-finals of the competition on June 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nassington batsman Arbas Nawaz hits out against Werrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

In the other quarter-final ties Shahzad Amir smacked four sixes and five fours in an innings of 65 as Barnack passed Stamford’s 130 with seven wickets and four overs to spare. Mohammed Yaseen, Mohammed Raheel, Arshad Majeed and Haider Hussain all took two wickets for Barnack.

Petet Foster’s 39-ball 51 (nine fours) set up a Burghley Park score of 134-3 in a 16-over match which proved 24 too many for Castor who closed on 110-8. Crafty slow bowler Mo Azhar took 3-17 for Burghley who were also indebted to 32 from 18 balls from Caius Headley, the son of former England Test bowler Dean Headley, and an unbeaten 30 from Sam Potter. Ketton conceded their last-eight tie to Bourne.

There’s a repeat of last season’s Stamford T20 KO Shield Final in the quarter-finals on Monday (May 30) when holders Market Deeping host Peterborough Town at Outgang Road (6pm). Other ties see Burghley Park host Nassington, Stamford Town entertain Bourne and Ufford Park are at home to Newborough.

Barnack were also huge Rutland Division One winners as they saw off Uffington by 217 runs. Amir Munir hit 85 from just 72 balls and Asim Butt (69) and Bashrrat Hussain (52no) also scored well as Barnack piled up 306-8 in 45 overs. Uffington were shot out for 89 in reply with Hussain (4-14) the pick of the bowlers.

The Nassington team well beaten by Werrington last weekend, front row, left to right, Martim Cordeiro, Keith Markham, Faiz Taj, Imran Maqbool, front, Arbas Nawaz, Yassar Qayum, Asif Ali, Matt Blakeley, Andy Baker, Mohammed Israr. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sheroz Hussain cracked an unbeaten 123 for City seconds in a five-wicket win at Ufford Park seconds in Division Four. United Sports skittled Sawtry for just 30 to complete a 200-run win at the same level.

Ajaz Akhtar smacked 128 from just 92 balls (22 fours, 3 sixes) as Barnack powered to the top of Hunts Division One with an eight-wicket win over Blunham seconds.

In-form Binay Joseph struck 78 in vain as his Hampton side were beaten by Buckden, while Werrington strolled to an eight-wicket success in Division Two over Nassington after dismissing their visitors for 105.

Jack Calpin followed 71 for Orton Park in a Hunts Division One win over Blunham with 85 in a Rutland Division Four win against Newborough seconds.