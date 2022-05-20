New Posh signing Hisham Chiha

Midfielder Hisham Chiha has put pen to paper on a one-year professional development contract and the former West Bromwich Albion Academy graduate is expected to be part of Matthew Etherington’s under 23 squad during the 2022-2023 campaign.

It’s an act of faith in the player’s ability because he was injured for most of last season

Academy director Kieran Scarff told the Posh website: “Hisham got a really bad injury towards the end of the first year as a scholar. It was months of recovery and he was incredibly diligent and disciplined with his rehab.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He then picked up another injury around and the specialists found a crack in his femur. He has undergone another operation and all credit to him as he has shown a wonderful strength of character, a level of discipline you need to be successful and we have full belief in his potential.

“The belief we have in his ability is unwavering from the time we signed him from West Brom to right now.”

Chiha added: “It has been a difficult season for me. I am extremely grateful to the club and the coaches for showing so much faith in me as when I got the injury I was a bit unsure of what the future would hold, but now I know that my focus can just be on getting myself fully fit and coming back in pre-season, raring to go for the new season.