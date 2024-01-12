Charlton Athletic strengthen squad ahead of Peterborough United test
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
League One latest
Reading could be forced into a fire sale of star players because of serious ongoing financial issues, according to the Athletic.
Wycombe have signed West Ham winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season.
Charlton complete one transfer and on the verge of announcing another
Charlton have signed one-time Posh loanee Conor Coventry on a three-and-a-half year contract. The midfielder moved from West Ham United to the Valley - with one one news outlet suggesting the fee was £1 million - in time to play against Posh on Saturday.
The South London Press are also reporting Charlton expect to sign Plymouth Argyle centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey today.
Charlton close in on former Posh player
Charlton, who host Posh tomorrow, believe they have won the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry. Coventry spent time on loan at Posh in the first half of the 2021-22 season.
Coventry had been holding talks with Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.
Pompey swoop
Goalkeeper Matt Macey is close to a return to Portsmouth. The 29 year-old, who made a favourable impression on loan from Luton Town at Fratton Park last season, is undergoing a medical.
It's a short-term contract offer until the end of the season for a goalkeeper who was a free agent.
Former Posh loanee Will Norris is the first-choice Pompey 'keeper.
Exeter City have signed left-back Ben Purrington on loan from Scottish Premier League side Ross County.
Deal done
Oxford United have completed the loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.
League One latest
Wycombe Wanderers are apparently on talks with West Ham United about signing teenage forward Gideon Kodua on loan.
Relegation threatened Carlisle have completed the signing of Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis.
New manager in League One
Burton Albion have appointed former Barnsley and Swansea City assistant manager Martin Paterson as their new first-team boss. The Brewers sacked Dino Maamria as manager a month ago.
League One latest
Charlton insist they are still in the running to sign former Posh midfielder Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham despite interest from Sheffield Wednesday.
Wigan are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan.
New manager in League One
Fulham in for Ronnie and a bizarre claim from West Ham supporting site
Teamtalk are reporting Premier League Fulham are interested in Posh star Ronnie Edwards.
West Ham supporting website 'Claret and Hugh' believes the Hammers pulled out of the race for Edwards as the defender is too small!