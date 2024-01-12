News you can trust since 1948
Charlton Athletic strengthen squad ahead of Peterborough United test

The January transfer window is open and we’re expecting some activity in and out of Peterborough United.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) and Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) and Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) and Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.

Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.

Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog

Posh January transfer window

12:38 GMT

League One latest

Reading could be forced into a fire sale of star players because of serious ongoing financial issues, according to the Athletic.

Wycombe have signed West Ham winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season.

09:58 GMT

Charlton complete one transfer and on the verge of announcing another

Charlton have signed one-time Posh loanee Conor Coventry on a three-and-a-half year contract. The midfielder moved from West Ham United to the Valley - with one one news outlet suggesting the fee was £1 million - in time to play against Posh on Saturday.

The South London Press are also reporting Charlton expect to sign Plymouth Argyle centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey today.

08:26 GMT

Charlton close in on former Posh player

Charlton, who host Posh tomorrow, believe they have won the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry. Coventry spent time on loan at Posh in the first half of the 2021-22 season.

Coventry had been holding talks with Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

18:05 GMT

Pompey swoop

Goalkeeper Matt Macey is close to a return to Portsmouth. The 29 year-old, who made a favourable impression on loan from Luton Town at Fratton Park last season, is undergoing a medical.

It's a short-term contract offer until the end of the season for a goalkeeper who was a free agent.

Former Posh loanee Will Norris is the first-choice Pompey 'keeper.

Exeter City have signed left-back Ben Purrington on loan from Scottish Premier League side Ross County.

16:25 GMT

Deal done

Oxford United have completed the loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

13:56 GMT

League One latest

Wycombe Wanderers are apparently on talks with West Ham United about signing teenage forward Gideon Kodua on loan.

Relegation threatened Carlisle have completed the signing of Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

12:22 GMT

New manager in League One

Burton Albion have appointed former Barnsley and Swansea City assistant manager Martin Paterson as their new first-team boss. The Brewers sacked Dino Maamria as manager a month ago.

12:18 GMT

League One latest

Charlton insist they are still in the running to sign former Posh midfielder Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham despite interest from Sheffield Wednesday.

Wigan are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan.

12:13 GMT

New manager in League One

Thu, 11 Jan, 2024, 10:01 GMT

Fulham in for Ronnie and a bizarre claim from West Ham supporting site

Teamtalk are reporting Premier League Fulham are interested in Posh star Ronnie Edwards.

West Ham supporting website 'Claret and Hugh' believes the Hammers pulled out of the race for Edwards as the defender is too small!

