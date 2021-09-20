Championsip transfer rumours: Peterborough United's division rivals preparing for transfer bid for starlet, Cardiff Ciy set to make striker available for loan

Sheffield United have been told to enjoy a loanee “while they can” after another impressive display in their 3-1 win over Hull City at the weekend.

Speaking of Hull, their goalscorer from the defeat is attracting interest from the Premier League and the Tigers could have a fight on their hands to keep a hold of him.

Reading midfielder John Swift is another player drawing interest from both the Championship and the Premiership and yet another top flight club have reportedly entered the race to sign the 26-year old.

Nottingham Forest are yet to appoint a successor to Chris Hughton but one of the front runners is already planning a transfer swoop from division rival Swansea City should he land the job at the City Ground.

Cardiff City could be prepared to let a Welsh international striker leave the club on-loan in January while Middlesbrough and QPR have both been handed updates on their current injury concerns.

A former Barnsley loanee is reportedly the target of Crystal Palace, but the Eagles could have to pony up as much as £18million for the player, while former Blackburn Rovers man Phil Jones has provided an update on his Manchester United future amid interest from another of English clubs including Fulham.

Here are Monday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Jones wants to fight for his place at Old trafford Phil Jones says he is determined to fight for his place at Manchester United despite numerous clubs across the country reportedly looking to sign the former Blackburn Rovers star. The England international reportedly had interest from the Premiership and the Championship including Fulham (The Times)

2. Amos set for QPR return Luke Amos will make his long awaited return from injury for QPR in Tuesday night's EFL cup tie with Everton. The 22-year old has been out for over a year with a knee injury (FLW)

3. Chrisit fee could rise to £4mil Bournemouth could still end up paying as much as £4million for Scotland international Ryan Christie. The midfielders summer move from Celtic was for an initial £2.5million fee but does include a number of achievable add ons (The Mail)

4. Palace want Dike but he wont go cheap Crystal Palace want to sign former Barnsley loanee Daryl Dike but and £18million price tag could prevent any move from happening. The 21-year old is back with parent club Orlando City in the MLS after a successful loan spell with the Tykes earlier this year (The Sun)