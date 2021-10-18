Peterborough United looked like they could snatch a draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday as the tie remained goalless with five minutes remaining.

However, Paddy McNair was gifted a penalty in the 85th minute thanks to a shirt pull, before Josh Coburn doubled Middlesbrough’s lead in injury time.

The defeat is Posh’s sixth on the road and leaves them 23rd in the Championship with eight points – but only one from safety.

Darren Ferguson’s side have claimed only two wins so far this season against Birmingham City and Derby County, however they will be hoping they can make it three as they face fellow promoted side Hull City on Wednesday evening – who also find themselves towards the foot of the table.

Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...

1. Southampton 'interested' in signing £20m England international Southampton are reportedly interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in January. West Ham saw a £10m bid rejected by the Baggies over the summer. (@TomBarclay_)

2. QPR striker tipped for big Premier League move Livingston manager David Martindale has tipped QPR's Lyndon Dykes to earn himself a move to the Premier League, claiming 'one of the top six managers in the world really, really likes him' and also that 'a lot of big managers' are looking at the Scotland international. The 26-year-old has scored five goals in the Championship this season. (Daily Record)

3. Tottenham join race to sign Stoke City star Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, with Aston Villa and Everton also said to be keeping tabs on him. The 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal in February. (Football Insider)

4. Former Burnley winger joins AFC Bournemouth Robbie Brady has joined AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer following his departure from Burnley in the summer. The 29-year-old has initially signed a deal until the end of the season but the Cherries have the option to extend his stay with the club. (AFC Bournemouth)