Championship rumours: Peterborough United's division rivals say no to former Burnley winger, Defender turned down Premier League interest to join Bournemouth

A former Chelsea keeper, who had multiple loan spells in the Championship with the likes of Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, is beginning the next chapter of his career in the USA.

Meanwhile, Boro boss Neil Warnock has distanced himself from signing any free agents while Swansea manager Russell Martin also wont be making a move for one noteable out of contract star.

At Bournemouth, new signing Gary Cahill is excited by having a new challenge late in his career while former Cherries boss Eddie Howe is also back in the news.

Could Leeds United make a move for a Huddersfield Town star after reportedly missing out on the player in the summer transfer window? One former Leeds players is certain they will.

Chris Houghton is under immense pressure at Nottingham Forrest but there could be the perfect job opening for him sooner rather than later, should he get the axe at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, a number of players impressed their managers last night with Birmingham’s Lee Bowyer delighted to see a loanee on the score sheet while Reading boss Veljko Paunović praised his stand in keeper for helping them to victory in just his second ever game for the Royals.

All that and more in this morning’s Championship transfer roundup.

1. Cahill chose cherries over Premier League England defender Gary Cahill had offers from Premier League clubs in the summer after leaving Crystal Palace but chose to join Bournemouth, seeing the Cherries as "A totally different challenge." (Sky Sports) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

2. Forest exit could open Irish door for Houghton Under fire Nottingham Forest manager Chris Houghton could be the next manager of the Republic of Ireland international men's team. Both Houghton and current Ireland boss Stephen Kenny are struggling for results (Irish Independent) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Reading boss full of praise for Southwood Reading manager Veljko Paunovic praised stand in goalkeeper Luke Southwood after he helped them to a 3-1 win over Peterborough United last night. Making just his second ever appearance for the Royals, Southwood helped them end a four game winless run (Sportsmole) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. Leko's game time would have been limited at Birmingham Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer says Jonathan Leko would have found it hard to come by minutes at St Andrews this season after Troy Deeney's arrival and was pleased to see the 22-year old score on his second debut for loan club Charlton Athletic (Birmingham Live) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales