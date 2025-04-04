Chairman reveals cash Peterborough United will receive if Coventry City and Sheffield United are promoted this season

Harrison Burrows. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists his club is in good financial shape compared to many others in the Football League.

Posh reported a loss of £2.3 million for the year ending June, 2024, down £1.2 million on the year before. The accounts also suggest Posh are carrying £16 million of debt, but MacAnthony says that is not as bad as it sounds.

Speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, MacAnthony said: “Six million of that debt is mine and it’s unsecured which means the club can’t be held liable for it, and it’s coming down steadily anyway.

"Rest assured I am on top of everything. No-one is knocking the door down to get their money back. There are payment plans in place.

"I always say we are okay because we have £30 million worth of playing assets for a start, and I’ve under-estimated the value of our players before. I once had Ephron Mason-Clark down as a £2 million asset and he went for more and I had Harrison Burrows down as a £2 million asset and he also went for more.

"The transfer fees of Harrison and Ronnie Edwards are not even included in the last accounts and we have £1 million add on clauses should their clubs get promoted this season.

"The plan is to have the debt down to £5 million in three years. We could get debt free tomorrow, but we wouldn’t have a team. It’s pick your poison really.

"Football is a business which spends money, but loses money. I’ve seen a League Two club losing £9 million last year and a non-league club losing £3.5 million.”

Burrows is currently starring for Championship leaders Sheffield United, while Mason-Clark plays for Coventry City who are fifth.

Fleetwood Town of League Two lost £9.3 million in the 2023-24 accounting period to take their total liabilities to over £40 million.