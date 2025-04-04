Chairman reveals cash Peterborough United will receive if Coventry City and Sheffield United are promoted this season
Posh reported a loss of £2.3 million for the year ending June, 2024, down £1.2 million on the year before. The accounts also suggest Posh are carrying £16 million of debt, but MacAnthony says that is not as bad as it sounds.
Speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, MacAnthony said: “Six million of that debt is mine and it’s unsecured which means the club can’t be held liable for it, and it’s coming down steadily anyway.
"Rest assured I am on top of everything. No-one is knocking the door down to get their money back. There are payment plans in place.
"I always say we are okay because we have £30 million worth of playing assets for a start, and I’ve under-estimated the value of our players before. I once had Ephron Mason-Clark down as a £2 million asset and he went for more and I had Harrison Burrows down as a £2 million asset and he also went for more.
"The transfer fees of Harrison and Ronnie Edwards are not even included in the last accounts and we have £1 million add on clauses should their clubs get promoted this season.
"The plan is to have the debt down to £5 million in three years. We could get debt free tomorrow, but we wouldn’t have a team. It’s pick your poison really.
"Football is a business which spends money, but loses money. I’ve seen a League Two club losing £9 million last year and a non-league club losing £3.5 million.”
Burrows is currently starring for Championship leaders Sheffield United, while Mason-Clark plays for Coventry City who are fifth.
Fleetwood Town of League Two lost £9.3 million in the 2023-24 accounting period to take their total liabilities to over £40 million.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.