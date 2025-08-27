Chairman believes Peterborough United manager will soon be spoilt for choice, plus talking points re new number 9s, wingers and the fans

Declan Frith (right) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes his manager Darren Ferguson will be spoilt for choice selection-wise once the summer transfer window shuts.

MacAnthony insists Posh are still seeking a new number nine, but admits the club might have been defeated in their attempts to sign a new left winger, believed to be Cheltenham Town’s Ethon Archer.

The PT understands a new central defender is still being sought although MacAnthony made no mention of that in a fresh edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. The transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

The main discussion points covered by MacAnthony on an episode released on Wednesday morning were.

1) ‘Number 9s are hard to get. Top clubs keep harvesting them from the lower divisions with a view to loaning them out rather than selling them. We are still trying though, although we may have to give up on the left winger.’

‘It’s up to Gustav Lindgren and Brad Ihionvien to improve their tangibles. Watching Saturday’s game against Bradford City back though, I saw Gustav run in behind their defence 4 times without receiving a pass. If we were a team winning games he would have been found.

‘Striker David Kamara is back after four months out with hamstring trouble and he played for the Under 21s at Bournemouth. He was a beast when he came on and Bournemouth, who fielded players who had coast a few quid, couldn’t handle him. We won the game 1-0 and it was a great result as it was the youngest Under 21 team we have ever fielded.’

2) ‘We signed Declan Frith as a right winger, but he looked bloody good on the left against Bradford City which was encouraging. Harley Mills looked back to his best when he came on in that game and Matt Garbett was an animal. He looks very impressive physically. We also have Peter Kioso back, while Ben Woods would have loved that game so it won’t be long before the manager is spoilt for choice. There is a lot of talent in the squad already and there is also a lot of improvement in us. I am full of optimism.’

3) ‘I had a good chat with Ben’s agent who I got on great with and they expressed surprise Championship clubs didn’t come in for him after he had such a good season with Accrington. I told them that although his scoring and assist stats were very good his successful passing was quite low at 71%, and those big clubs would look at that number without taking into account who he was playing for and the style of football they employed. We are a passing team and we are confident Ben will fit right in.’

4) ‘We had a sneaky look at Bobby Pointon (Bradford City) in the summer. We didn’t make a bid or have a conversation so I don’t want headlines about it.’

5) Our fans were brilliant during the Bradford City game. We haven’t been great for quite a while now, but they have stuck with us in games. Never mind the social media trolls, this is proper support.’