Peterborough United ​chairman Darragh MacAnthony admits current criticism of his club is justified.

​But he is adamant the problems will be fixed during the January transfer window. It’s thought Posh are seeking experienced help to nurse the youngest squad in League One through a difficult period.

MacAnthony was speaking to Posh fans on social media after the Boxing Day defeat at home to Mansfield Town, a game he watched from the stands with his family.

"We are suffering at the moment no doubt about it,” MacAnthony admitted. “But me, Barry Fry and the Gaffer will fix it. It won’t feel like it for a while but all will be good, very good in fact.

"In the meantime all criticism is deserved. The young players some of our fans state aren't good enough will be very good especially in year two but for now they need some help which they will get over next two transfer windows.

“We will be using January and then the summer to tidy up and finish the mini-rebuild that we needed to execute last summer.

"I did feat at half-time on Boxing Day that it would get toxic in the stadium, but to be fair to everyone they stayed with the team which was incredible after that first half. That made me very proud.”

Centre-backs and full-backs are believed to be high priority signings for Posh, although players might have to leave before newcomers can arrive because of salary cap restrictions.

MacAnthony will appear on the ‘UpThePoshCast’ podcast on Sunday, January 5 from 7pm when he will field questions from the hosts and listeners.

The episode will be screened live on YouTube.