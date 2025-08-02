Cardiff City vs Peterborough United: Live blog as the 2025/26 League One season kicks off!

Brandon Khela is set to make his Peterborough United debut. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United travel to Cardiff City Stadium to face Cardiff City in the opening game of the League One season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh travel to Wales with a number of potential debutants as well as questions about who will get the nod in key positions, particularly up front where it appears to be a straight choice between Bradley Ihionvien and Gustav Lindgren.

Kaladi Lolos joined the club yesterday but would be an unlikely starter given his lack of matches in pre-season.

Cardiff have not signed a single first team player this summer.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.