Cardiff City vs Peterborough United: Live blog as the 2025/26 League One season kicks off!
Posh travel to Wales with a number of potential debutants as well as questions about who will get the nod in key positions, particularly up front where it appears to be a straight choice between Bradley Ihionvien and Gustav Lindgren.
Kaladi Lolos joined the club yesterday but would be an unlikely starter given his lack of matches in pre-season.
Cardiff have not signed a single first team player this summer.
- 12:30pm kick-off
- Cardiff have made no summer signings
- Alex Bass and Will Blackmore out injured
- Reyes, Okagbue, Khela, Lisbie, Frith, all in line for debuts
Posh
Nicholas Bilokapic, Harley Mills, Oscar Wallin, David Okagbue, Carl Johnston, Brandon Khela, Archie Collins, Abraham Odoh, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Declan Frith, Bradley Ihionvien
Subs: Vicente Reyes, Ryan De Havilland, George Nevett, Kyrell Lisbie, Cian Hayes, Gustav Lindgren, James Dornelly
Welcome!
We are off again!
Another season begins and all the hope and excitement that comes with it.
It’s a tough start on paper but let’s see what Cardiff have coming down from the Championship and no fresh faces in their side.
