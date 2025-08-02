Live

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United: Live blog as the 2025/26 League One season kicks off!

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 09:10 BST
Brandon Khela is set to make his Peterborough United debut. Photo: David Lowndes.placeholder image
Brandon Khela is set to make his Peterborough United debut. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United travel to Cardiff City Stadium to face Cardiff City in the opening game of the League One season.

Posh travel to Wales with a number of potential debutants as well as questions about who will get the nod in key positions, particularly up front where it appears to be a straight choice between Bradley Ihionvien and Gustav Lindgren.

Kaladi Lolos joined the club yesterday but would be an unlikely starter given his lack of matches in pre-season.

Cardiff have not signed a single first team player this summer.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Cardiff vs Posh

Key Events

  • 12:30pm kick-off
  • Cardiff have made no summer signings
  • Alex Bass and Will Blackmore out injured
  • Reyes, Okagbue, Khela, Lisbie, Frith, all in line for debuts
11:27 BST

Posh

Nicholas Bilokapic, Harley Mills, Oscar Wallin, David Okagbue, Carl Johnston, Brandon Khela, Archie Collins, Abraham Odoh, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Declan Frith, Bradley Ihionvien

Subs: Vicente Reyes, Ryan De Havilland, George Nevett, Kyrell Lisbie, Cian Hayes, Gustav Lindgren, James Dornelly

09:08 BST

Welcome!

We are off again!

Another season begins and all the hope and excitement that comes with it.

It’s a tough start on paper but let’s see what Cardiff have coming down from the Championship and no fresh faces in their side.

Follow all of the action right here.

