Cardiff City v Peterborough United tickets are on sale now
Posh fans will be accommodated in the safe standing in the corner of the stadium.
Prices (advance): Adults: £24, Seniors 60+: £19, Under 22s: £16, Under 16s: £11.
(Matchday): Adults: £27, Seniors 60+: £22, Under 22s: £19, Under 16s: £14.
Tickets are on sale from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh are also offering coach travel to the game priced at £63 for Junior Posh/Forever Posh members and £68 for non members. The coach will leave the Weston Homes Stadium at 6am.
