Cardiff City v Peterborough United tickets are on sale now

Peterborough United are selling tickets to the club’s first League One match of the season at Cardiff City on Saturday, August 2.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the safe standing in the corner of the stadium.

Prices (advance): Adults: £24, Seniors 60+: £19, Under 22s: £16, Under 16s: £11.

(Matchday): Adults: £27, Seniors 60+: £22, Under 22s: £19, Under 16s: £14.

Tickets are on sale from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh are also offering coach travel to the game priced at £63 for Junior Posh/Forever Posh members and £68 for non members. The coach will leave the Weston Homes Stadium at 6am.