Can anyone end a six-year Peterborough United wait against Huddersfield Town on Saturday?
The other most recent Posh debut goalscorers in Football League games are…
George Cooper (2018, v Oldham)
Gwion Edwards (2016, v Rochdale)
Tom Nichols (2016, v Chesterfield)
Miles Addison (2015, v Barnsley)
Lee Angol (2015, v Oldham)
Britt Assombalonga (2013, v Swindon)
Tyrone Barnett (2012, v Doncaster)
Grant McCann (2010, v Bristol Rovers)
Liam Dickinson (2010, v Ipswich)
Alan White (2007, v Grimsby)
Aaron Mclean (2006, v Accrington)
Simon Yeo (2006, v Bristol Rovers)
Richard Butcher (2006, v Bristol Rovers)
Wayne Purser (2004, v Walsall)
Adam Newton (2002, v Luton)
Guy Whittingham (2000, v Oldham)
Possible Posh debutants tomorrow are forwards Chris Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes, midfielder Mahamadou Susoho, full-backs Sam Curtis and Jack Sparkes, plus central defender Oscar Wallin