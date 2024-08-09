Mark O'Hara celebrates a debut goal for Posh against Bristol Rovers in August, 2018. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​No Peterborough United player has scored on their Football League debut for the club since Matt Godden and Mark O’Hara in a 2-1 home win over Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the 2018-19 season.

​The other most recent Posh debut goalscorers in Football League games are…

George Cooper (2018, v Oldham)

Gwion Edwards (2016, v Rochdale)

Matt Godden (facing) and Mark O'Hara scored on their Football League debuts for Posh against Bristol Rovers in 2018. Photo Joe Dent.

Tom Nichols (2016, v Chesterfield)

Miles Addison (2015, v Barnsley)

Lee Angol (2015, v Oldham)

Britt Assombalonga (2013, v Swindon)

Tyrone Barnett (2012, v Doncaster)

Grant McCann (2010, v Bristol Rovers)

Liam Dickinson (2010, v Ipswich)

Alan White (2007, v Grimsby)

Aaron Mclean (2006, v Accrington)

Simon Yeo (2006, v Bristol Rovers)

Richard Butcher (2006, v Bristol Rovers)

Wayne Purser (2004, v Walsall)

Adam Newton (2002, v Luton)

Guy Whittingham (2000, v Oldham)

Possible Posh debutants tomorrow are forwards Chris Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes, midfielder Mahamadou Susoho, full-backs Sam Curtis and Jack Sparkes, plus central defender Oscar Wallin