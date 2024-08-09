Can anyone end a six-year Peterborough United wait against Huddersfield Town on Saturday?

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Aug 2024, 10:00 GMT
Mark O'Hara celebrates a debut goal for Posh against Bristol Rovers in August, 2018. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Mark O'Hara celebrates a debut goal for Posh against Bristol Rovers in August, 2018. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
​No Peterborough United player has scored on their Football League debut for the club since Matt Godden and Mark O’Hara in a 2-1 home win over Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the 2018-19 season.

​The other most recent Posh debut goalscorers in Football League games are…

George Cooper (2018, v Oldham)

Gwion Edwards (2016, v Rochdale)

Matt Godden (facing) and Mark O'Hara scored on their Football League debuts for Posh against Bristol Rovers in 2018. Photo Joe Dent.Matt Godden (facing) and Mark O'Hara scored on their Football League debuts for Posh against Bristol Rovers in 2018. Photo Joe Dent.
Tom Nichols (2016, v Chesterfield)

Miles Addison (2015, v Barnsley)

Lee Angol (2015, v Oldham)

Britt Assombalonga (2013, v Swindon)

Tyrone Barnett (2012, v Doncaster)

Grant McCann (2010, v Bristol Rovers)

Liam Dickinson (2010, v Ipswich)

Alan White (2007, v Grimsby)

Aaron Mclean (2006, v Accrington)

Simon Yeo (2006, v Bristol Rovers)

Richard Butcher (2006, v Bristol Rovers)

Wayne Purser (2004, v Walsall)

Adam Newton (2002, v Luton)

Guy Whittingham (2000, v Oldham)

Possible Posh debutants tomorrow are forwards Chris Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes, midfielder Mahamadou Susoho, full-backs Sam Curtis and Jack Sparkes, plus central defender Oscar Wallin

