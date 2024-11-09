Cambridge United boss Garry Monk felt a 6-1 win for Peterborough United didn’t accurately reflect the League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors were the better side for the first 20 minutes, but once Posh got in front they ripped their local rivals to pieces. The mauling became so bad maney Cambridge fans left at half time with their side 4-0 down.

Cambridge had won their five previous competitive games without conceding a goal. Three of them had been in League One.

But Monk told the Cambridge Independent: “I don’t think the scoreline reflects the whole game, but it is what it is. We just didn’t react well enough after what was a strong start. I’ve said to the players, you get results like that and it’s not that you accept them – you have to hold each other to account. We’re all accountable for this type of result.

Ryan De Havilland (hidden) scores for Posh v Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.

“Today, which we didn’t what we had been doing in our recent good run. We’ve turned over the ball in critical moments in our own half and that’s cost us dearly.

“When we come into training next week it’s important that we have a response. Experiences like this hurt. Looking at them in the dressing room, it does hurt this group of players. I expect a response and I’m sure you’ll see a response next weekend at Barnsley. We have a week to prepare and get focused for it. We’ve got to dust ourselves down and give our fans something back in the next game.”

Cambridge are third from bottom of League One, four points from safety.

Some fans’ comments were picked up by therealefl website. They ranged from ‘Embarrassing, never left a ground so early thanks for nothing lads’ to ‘we just crumble under pressure.’