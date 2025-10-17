Burton boss believes there should be a statue of Darren Ferguson outside the Weston Homes Stadium!

Burton Albion manager Gary Bowyer. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images).

Burton Albion boss Gary Bowyer believes there should be a statue of Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson outside the Weston Homes Stadium.

Bowyer dismissed the possibility of Posh getting relegated from League One this season ahead of Saturday’s game against Burton at the Pirelli Stadium (12.30pm).

Posh are bottom of the table after a horrendous start to the campaign which has yielded just seven points from 11 matches, whereas Burton have picked up seven points from their last three matches.

Bowyer still believes his side are underdogs tomorrow though.

“We were massive underdogs last week when we beat Bolton,” Bowyer tole his club’s media team. “And we will be underdogs again on Saturday because of the money Peterborough spent in the last transfer window.

"I’ve also known their manager for a long time. He's a fantastic manager and the chairman should build a statue of him at the stadium because of what he has done for the club. He’s won multiple promotions and he’s won finals at Wembley. On top of that you realise how much money he has made for his club in transfers.

"I’ve seen Peterborough live and on tape this season and they are in a false position in the league. I have no qualms in saying they won’t be near the bottom by the end of the season. Look at the experience of their manager and the type of football his team play. Look at his track record. You would be hard pressed to find a manager who has done as well as him in the lower divisions.

"Look also at the calibre of player they have and the money they have spent on strikers. We were half interested in one or two of the players they signed, but we couldn't compete.

"We are aware of the challenge we face. We know what we are up against. We work with what we have and we squeeze the most from them. We did last season and we are currently doing it again, but there is much more to come from this group.”

It took until January for Burton to win three League One games last season, but they still escaped from relegation on the final day. The win against Bolton last week was their third win of this season.

Burton have midfielder George Evans and striker Tyrese Shade available after recent absences because of injury.