Burrows is the new Peterborough United captain, although the club are still trying to Kioso back to London Road
The 21 year-old will replace Peter Kioso who has returned to Roitherham United after a successful loan spell at the Weston Homes Stadium...although Posh have still not given up on getting the 24 year-old back in the building.
Burrows is the third permanent Posh skipper this season after Ephron Mason-Clark and Kioso.
"We’ve had more captains than you’d expect in half a season,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted. “But Harrison has been vice-captain so he will step up to become captain and he will enjoy it.
“Peter spoke very well to the players after his last game at Derby. He always speaks well and I said a few words as well. I don’t want to make a big drama out of it, but we will try and see if we can get him back before we look at other right-back options.
"He’s made it clear to both clubs he wants to stay here as he plays every week, but he’s Rotherham’s player and we have to respect that.”
Burrows, who has started all 25 Posh League One games this season, will lead the side out in the big FA Cup third round tie against Leeds United at London Road on Sunday (2pm kick off). On-loan Manchester City youngster Jadel Katongo is expected to replace Kioso at right-back.