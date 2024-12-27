Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony watches his side lose badly to Mansfield Town. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's Boxing Day beating at the hands of Mansfield Town at the Weston Homes Stadium triggered angry comments from fans on social media.

The chairman, the manager and the players felt the wrath of supporters after a 3-0 home humbling. The PT asked where it has all gone wrong for a team who have contested the last two League One play-off campaigns.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X…

Reminds me of the 0-3 defeat to Wycombe on New Year’s Day 2023. The performance that day lost Grant McCann his job. These are Fergie’s players and he’s not even getting 60% out of them – @JamesGWesley.

Archie Collins misses the best Posh chance of the match against Mansfield. Photo David Lowndes.

it seemed it was boom and bust last season with so many likely leavers. Sure we won the EFL Trophy, but summer recruitment appeared poor in August and 11 defeats in 21 seems to support that. @DMAC102 may say it needs time, but how long? Some of these players are not good enough – @CHAMM24

I cannot understand why we continue to play out from the back and allow our defenders to play 'Russian roulette ' around our own goal – @DavidRi89693849

Darragh at fault especially giving Joel Randall a new contract, which he didn’t warrant. Way forward is to get a new squad as the current lot are all honking – @mark_gear

Peterborough United’s abysmal 3-0 defeat to Mansfield Town at home was more than just a bad day at the office—it’s an indictment of a club that appears to have lost its way. What we witnessed was a team devoid of leadership, tactical cohesion, and, crucially quality – @

Posh boss Darren Ferguson consoles George Nevett after his red card against Mansfield. Photo David Lowndes.

@frankie198311

The players aren't capable of this tedious negative stuff we like to do so Ferguson needs to try something else. We had good ball players at the back last season. This lot aren't capable or ready yet so we are in trouble! Just gone too far with the young and hungry route and there is no on field leadership.We are so weak both physically and mentally. It's getting negligent to be playing these young lads week in week out. Maybe Hector Kyprianou at centre half? Got to do something unless we can overhaul in January – @davidwh1971

No urgency to get back in the game when we were 3 down and continued to pass round the back when more direct approach proved more successful – @SBCastorPosh

Seen some good performances from most of them, but need some Micky Halsall type leadership out there. Also, stop all the to you, to me to keeper, repeat, repeat football at the back! – @dagreen_uk

Changes needed top to bottom as club needs a new approach – @14obrien141

Too many players who have been overhyped by the club are simply not good enough – @NImrod57

I support the young and hungry model, but this season has proved beyond doubt it shouldn’t apply to your defence. We have no experience or leadership. Our young defenders are in danger of having their careers scarred beyond repair. Two experienced defenders in January is a must – @derren_cooper

Trying to play champagne football when at this stage in their careers, some are only shandy drinkers. Team needs some proper real ale lads to give strength – @Fig428

We got absolutely battered by a team with fight and passion, they came at us like a train first 30 minutes and we folded and lost our heads. Absolutely obvious we needed to make changes after 20 minutes. Randall is the absolute definition of a luxury player. We are extremely weak! – @asilverwood.

Too many rough diamonds yet to find their shine. Young squad crying out for experienced leadership. We need a Mick Halsall or Steve Welsh type character in January, if only until the end of the season. Hope he doesn't, but wouldn't be surprised if Fergie decided he had enough – @IanJBryant

When it’s not working change it, go long for a while. Make use of our quick forwards – @C5RNS

Do you think there's a queue of people willing to take over a mid table L1 club and invest the amount of money that DMac has? I doubt it. Yes, we are having a poor spell and are need of some experience at the back, but fans need to show patience with the youngsters – @ANDYCHAPMAN67

We need 2 or 3 loan players with experience at this level or higher in the defence & midfield asap or we could be League 2 bound – @wackerlegend

Shockingly poor recruitment. The insistence that we play out from the back when we don’t have the players who can play that way – @Werrington2

Perfect storm. Sold best players (rightly imo), but failed to support promising young talent with some form of experience, significant injuries and a lack of a plan B forcing a young defence to keep playing out from the back regardless of circumstance – @ChrisHurst2

Selling too many players in the summer and recruitment was dire. Time for DMac to sell up. Coaching staff are obviously useless as well as no improvement – @Poshlawts

All on Darragh of course with the summer, but manager hasn't coached a player to be better. Literally his only job. Both must go – @DayPaul84

Unfortunately, the axe was cut too deep at end of last season. Injuries have exposed very young squad, very easy to score against us, no leaders on or off pitch, Fergie not getting beat out of players for some reason. Get to safety this season and back to the drawing board – @scarboroughsss

Too many players in that team today are 'ones for the future'. I fear things will not improve after the next transfer window and a relegation battle is now clearly on the cards – @PoshboyAlan

Had two massively dependable centre-halves last season. Rare either of them had a bad game. Take them away and that's the spine of the side gone and this is what you get. It is, I guess, just a reality of the model the club works to – @csking75

Unfortunately Fergie has been hung out to dry by the owner – @ChrisCook007

Recruitment has been poor. Our model of buying for the future has taken priority over building a squad for today. £2m spent and a relegation battle to show for it. Worst season in a decade – @matt_PUFC

Darragh refused to change his ‘young and hungry’ approach and has finally been found out – @theposhfan

Last season’s squad were an experienced group of players. You can’t have your entire backline go and replace them with youngsters with a handful of league experience between them and expect us to kick on – @JeckLenton7

Sold all our great players and replaced them with cheap inexperienced players. You cannot start a game in L1 with no defenders older than 20 – @Kyle_Irving20

Big changes needed I’m afraid from top to bottom – @peterborofutsal.

