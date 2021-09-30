Bournemouth boss frustrated by his side’s lack of conviction against Peterborough United who “didn’t come out of their own half in the second half”

Scott Parker was left frustrated by his side's performance. Photo: Joe Dent.

The high-flying Cherries could not find a way past Darren Ferguson’s men at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Parker was unhappy with the level of performance his team produced in the first half before seeing top-scorer Dominic Solanke miss three excellent chances in the second period.

Parker said: “I thought we were poor in the first to be honest. We were very passive and lacked intent and conviction.

“I felt we played in front of Peterborough a lot and didn’t stress them enough.

“We were sloppy in all phases. We didn’t show enough aggression in attack and defensively we allowed them counter attacks to get their tails up a bit.

“Credit to Peterborough who are an organised team and limited the spaces for us to play in.

“I got the reaction I was looking for in the second half. I don’t think Peterborough came out of their own half with all due to respect.

“We’ve just not managed to put away one of the chances we created.

“We’ve been very fluid and clinical in the attacking third, but we were just a bit off it in this game.

“We gave ourselves 45 minutes to win a game of football and that probably cost us.

“Dom has been fantastic since I came to the club. He missed some chances and of course he’ll be disappointed, but he puts himself into those positions and works tirelessly for the team.”

The point at Posh stretched Bournemouth’s unbeaten start to the Championship campaign to 10 games.

They are level with leaders West Brom but boast an inferior goal difference to the Midlands side.