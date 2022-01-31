Posh have brought in Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs, King’s Lynn’s Joe Taylor and Kai Corbett, while Norwich’s Bali Mumba, Swansea City’s Steven Benda and West Brom’s Callum Morton have joined on loan.
Meanwhile, goalkeepers Daniel Gyollai and Christy Pym have joined Maidenhead United and Stevenage (loan), while Idris Kanu has temporarily moved to Northampton Town.
Here are the best of today’s transfer deadline day rumours...
1. Barnsley eye Man City full-back
Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City's Luke Bolton before tonight's deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)
Photo: Manchester City FC
2. Oxford United targeting Luton striker
Oxford United are lining up a return for former striker Danny Hylton, who joined Luton Town from the Us in 2016. The 32-year-old has only made five Championship appearances this season. (Football League World)
Photo: James Gill - Danehouse
3. Terriers to sign second Chelsea loanee
Huddersfield Town are reportedly poised to seal a loan move for Chelsea's Tino Anjorin, joining Levi Colwill at the John Smith's Stadium. Southampton have also been linked with the midfielder. (Football League World)
Photo: Paolo Bruno
4. Southampton join race for Middlesbrough star
Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in Spence - who is on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mirror)
Photo: Matthew Lewis