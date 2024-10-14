Bolton Wanderers v Peterborough United is an all-ticket match
Peterborough United’s League One game at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, October 26 is an all-ticket match.
But the club have decided against using their priority points system as they have an initial allocation of 1,600 tickets. No tickets will be sold on the day.
TICKET PRICES (South Stand behind the goal): Adults: £28, Seniors 65+: £23, Under 23s: £23, Under 18s: £17, Under 12s: £12.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.