Bolton Wanderers boss on his respect for Peterborough United and the worst injury crisis he's ever known

Bolton Wanderers visit Peterborough United on Saturday in the middle of the worst injury crisis manager Steven Schumacher has ever known.

‘The Trotters’ have a dozen first team players unavailable for a ‘dead’ League One game at the Weston Homes Stadium, including former Posh central defender Ricardo Santos. Wing-back Josh Dacres-Cogley is suspended and among the senior men injured are Victor Adeboyejo, Eoin Toal, Josh Sheehan, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Will Forrester and Aaron Morley.

Posh are not without their own problems, although the medical bulletins issued over the Easter weekend have proved to be overly-pessimistic.

Schumacher, whose title-winning Plymouth Argyle team were beaten 5-2 at London Road on his last visit, remains a fan of the Posh model even though Darren Ferguson’s side have also suffered a frustrating season. Neither team has won any of their last four League One games. Posh have picked up two points to sneak to safety from relegation, but four defeats in a row ended Bolton’s play-off challenge.

The Bolton boss is expecting a free-scoring clash. He told the Bolton News: “They have scored a lot of goals, but probably conceded too many for their liking. That's why they aren't in the play-off mix this year, which Peterborough usually are. But it's still been a successful season for them.

“They've managed to get themselves some more silverware. From their model and what they do, and how they produce players, it looks like they're producing two or three more that they're probably going to go on and sell. Their model is excellent.

“They've got really exciting players. They do make mistakes at times because of how they play. They're expansive, similar to ourselves. They take risks with the ball. So, yes, it'll be a game of goals in it, I'm sure.

"We have one of the worst injury crises I've seen as a coach. We could potentially have 12 players unavailable on Saturday, so that's a new record I think for me.

“We're all disappointed, bitterly disappointed, not to be in the play-off mix, but there are factors behind that and we'll try and put that right next year.”