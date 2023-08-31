News you can trust since 1948
Blog latest: Will Ronnie Edwards leave Posh in the next 48 hours?

The PT is running a transfer blog for Peterborough United and the rest of League One until the window shuts at 11pm on Friday, September 1.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:22 BST
Steven Benda in action for Peterborough United against Fulham in 2022. Photo: Joe Dent.Steven Benda in action for Peterborough United against Fulham in 2022. Photo: Joe Dent.
Steven Benda in action for Peterborough United against Fulham in 2022. Photo: Joe Dent.

All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.

Posh and struggling Cheltenham made the only two signings by League One clubs on Tuesday, August 29.

Posh transfer window

Show new updates
10:24 BST

Pompey strengthen their ranks

Pompey, who host Posh on Saturday, have strengthened with the addition of Tino Anjorin

The 21-year-old forward has joined on loan from Chelsea.

He scored twice in eight games on loan at Huddersfield last season. He was once described as a ‘wonder kid.’

Pompey have now made 14 signings in this transfer window.

09:13 BST

Premier League move for Posh loanee

Former Posh loanee Steven Benda has made a big move to the Premier League to join Fulham.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Craven Cottage having played 23 times for Swansea last season.

His loan spell at Posh may have been cut short by injury during the most recent Championship campaign but he did make a big impression in 11 matches, including an impressive performance at Craven Cottage in Matty Etherington’s one match in caretaker charge.

08:37 BST

Ronnie for Hammers

Here’s a recap of yesterday’s top Posh transfer story.

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/west-ham-united-submit-initial-offer-for-ronnie-edwards-according-to-reports-4273371

15:55 BST

Dembele to Blackpool!

No not that one, but Siriki’s little brother Karamoko Dembele who was once fancied to make it big with Celtic.

He played for Celtic’s under 20 team aged 13 and signed his first professional contract at the club aged 15.

But he didn’t kick on and is currently with French second tier club State Brestois.

Blackpool have signed him on a season-long loan.

Siriki (26) is six years older than Karamoko

Jack Payne’s loan deal from Charlton to MK Dons has gone through.

12:35 BST

Pompey set to sign ‘wonder kid’

Portsmouth, who have made 13 summer signings already, are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin.

Anjorin was once described as a ‘wonder kid.’

Posh travel to Pompey for a League One game on Saturday,

11:15 BST

Most bizarre rumour of the day

Wycombe could be set to lose striker Brandon Hanlon to Wrexham, while Charlton midfielder Jack Payne is set to join MK Dons on loan.

Bizarre rumour of the day so far is Darren Moore, who you may remember managed Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last season, being linked with a job at York City who are next-to-bottom of the National League!

11:13 BST

Latest rumours

See www.peterboroughtoday for details on West Hams bid for Ronnie Edwards.

Elsewhere Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton are expected to be interviewed for the vacant manager’s job at Charlton Athletic.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson turned the Londoners down earlier this week

11:10 BST

West Ham have reportedly made a bid for Posh star Ronnie Edwards.

No comment from Posh as yet.

11:05 BST

Latest League One signings

Latest League One signings

The last six League One signings as at 10.30am on Wednesday, August 30.

Wedon Jadel Katongo (Man City to Posh), Loan.

Cameron Peupion (Brighton to Cheltenham), Loan

Stephen Sessegnon (Fulham to Wigan) Free

Owen Bevan (Bournemouth to Cheltenham) Loan.

Taylor Clark (Needham Markey to Wycombe) Free

Alfie Devine (Spurs to Port Vale) Loan

