All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.
Posh and struggling Cheltenham made the only two signings by League One clubs on Tuesday, August 29.
Pompey strengthen their ranks
Pompey, who host Posh on Saturday, have strengthened with the addition of Tino Anjorin
The 21-year-old forward has joined on loan from Chelsea.
He scored twice in eight games on loan at Huddersfield last season. He was once described as a ‘wonder kid.’
Pompey have now made 14 signings in this transfer window.
Premier League move for Posh loanee
Former Posh loanee Steven Benda has made a big move to the Premier League to join Fulham.
The 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Craven Cottage having played 23 times for Swansea last season.
His loan spell at Posh may have been cut short by injury during the most recent Championship campaign but he did make a big impression in 11 matches, including an impressive performance at Craven Cottage in Matty Etherington’s one match in caretaker charge.
Ronnie for Hammers
Here’s a recap of yesterday’s top Posh transfer story.
Dembele to Blackpool!
No not that one, but Siriki’s little brother Karamoko Dembele who was once fancied to make it big with Celtic.
He played for Celtic’s under 20 team aged 13 and signed his first professional contract at the club aged 15.
But he didn’t kick on and is currently with French second tier club State Brestois.
Blackpool have signed him on a season-long loan.
Siriki (26) is six years older than Karamoko
Jack Payne’s loan deal from Charlton to MK Dons has gone through.
Pompey set to sign ‘wonder kid’
Portsmouth, who have made 13 summer signings already, are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin.
Anjorin was once described as a ‘wonder kid.’
Posh travel to Pompey for a League One game on Saturday,
Most bizarre rumour of the day
Wycombe could be set to lose striker Brandon Hanlon to Wrexham, while Charlton midfielder Jack Payne is set to join MK Dons on loan.
Bizarre rumour of the day so far is Darren Moore, who you may remember managed Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last season, being linked with a job at York City who are next-to-bottom of the National League!
Latest rumours
See www.peterboroughtoday for details on West Hams bid for Ronnie Edwards.
Elsewhere Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton are expected to be interviewed for the vacant manager’s job at Charlton Athletic.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson turned the Londoners down earlier this week
West Ham have reportedly made a bid for Posh star Ronnie Edwards.
No comment from Posh as yet.
Latest League One signings
The last six League One signings as at 10.30am on Wednesday, August 30.
Wedon Jadel Katongo (Man City to Posh), Loan.
Cameron Peupion (Brighton to Cheltenham), Loan
Stephen Sessegnon (Fulham to Wigan) Free
Owen Bevan (Bournemouth to Cheltenham) Loan.
Taylor Clark (Needham Markey to Wycombe) Free
Alfie Devine (Spurs to Port Vale) Loan