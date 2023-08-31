Blog latest: Fergie explains why Peterborough United went for on-loan defenders
All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.
Posh transfer window
Next Posh centre-forward
Posh boss Darren Ferguson believes the next top Posh centre-forward could already be in the building.
Speculation surrounds the immediate future of Jonson Clarke-Harris, although it’s understood no club has yet met the Posh valuation.
“I have no doubts Ephron Mason-Clark and Ricky-Jade Jones could play down the middle,” Ferguson said.
“In fact I am sure that’s where Ephron will end up one day. He enjoys the position.”
Fergie explains loan moves
Manager Darren Ferguson has explained why Posh entered the loan market for teenage Premier League defenders Jadel Katongo (Man City) and Zak Sturge (Chelsea).
“Ideally we sign players on permanent deals,” Ferguson said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
“But I didn’t want to bring players into the club for the sake of it.
“There had to be the right value for us and in the left-backs we looked at in particular there wasn’t.
“That’s why we switched to Zak who, like Jadel, has some impressive statistics and attributes.
“It is very pleasing these top clubs want their players to come to us. I know City were keen to get Jadel here because of how we play our football and that is pleasing information to have.
“You know what you are going to get with Premier League players and that’s pace, athleticism and good technical ability.”
Will Knight leave?
Josh Knight could hardly have been closer to leaving.
He had already said his goodbyes before QPR pulled the plug on a reported £300k deal but rumours claim that could still be resurrected.
Posh have already brought in Jadel Katongo at centre-back this week.
Moving out...
It is claimed that both Declan John and former Posh midfielder Kieran Sadlier have been told that they can move on in the closing days of the window.
Neither have featured so far this season for the Trotters.
More moves for Evans?
Stevenage’s signing spree could be about to continue right up until the deadline.
Charlie McNeill is strongly rumoured to be the 14th man in as they look to build a side capable of staying in League One.
The 19-year-old striker is set to snub interest from abroad.
An unexpected one..
Wycombe look set to lose forward Brandon Hanlan to Wrexham.
It was earlier reported that the Welsh side had tried to sign Kabongo Tshimanga from Posh. for £500,000.
£300,000 is the fee believed to have been the fee good enough to get Hanlan.
Striker signing
Exeter striker Sam Nombe- who scored against Posh last season- has signed for Championship Rotherham.
He has linked back up with former boss Matt Taylor.
Another blow for the Grecians who have now lost last season’s top scorers Nombe and Jevani Brown.
Posh rumours
Posh have also been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi.
Reports suggest that a bid has already been turned down and that Barnsley were also turned down this summer.
The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 19 League Two games last season.