Manager Darren Ferguson has explained why Posh entered the loan market for teenage Premier League defenders Jadel Katongo (Man City) and Zak Sturge (Chelsea).

“Ideally we sign players on permanent deals,” Ferguson said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“But I didn’t want to bring players into the club for the sake of it.

“There had to be the right value for us and in the left-backs we looked at in particular there wasn’t.

“That’s why we switched to Zak who, like Jadel, has some impressive statistics and attributes.

“It is very pleasing these top clubs want their players to come to us. I know City were keen to get Jadel here because of how we play our football and that is pleasing information to have.