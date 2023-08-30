No not that one, but Siriki’s little brother Karamoko Dembele who was once fancied to make it big with Celtic.

He played for Celtic’s under 20 team aged 13 and signed his first professional contract at the club aged 15.

But he didn’t kick on and is currently with French second tier club State Brestois.

Blackpool have signed him on a season-long loan.

Siriki (26) is six years older than Karamoko