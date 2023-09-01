Blog latest: Benji to Brentford
All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.
Posh transfer window
It’s Deadline Day
Good morning.
The PT is expecting Ronnie Edwards to be sold on deadline day but we’re not so sure about Johnson Clarke-Harris.
A couple of other Posh players could leave, which could spark incomings to London Road
England talent Benjamin Arthur did leave yesterday and the PT has details of the transfer.
We will post that in the next hour.
Here’s the Arthur to Brentford story
New signing speaks
New signing Zak Sturge on his move to Posh
League One transfer rumour latest
Forward Ryan Loft is in talks to join Port Vale from Bristol Rovers.
Derby County have been linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks. Vaulks played for Rams boss Paul Warne at Rotherham.
Barnsley have rejected a bid from Coventry City for central defender Liam Kitching.
New Charlton manager?
Stockport County boss Dave Challinor currently strong favourite to succeed former Posh skipper Dean Holden as Charlton Athletic manager.
An official approach has been made and talks have been held.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson was Charlton’s first choice, but he wouldn’t even speak to them. Good man.
Next Posh centre-forward
Posh boss Darren Ferguson believes the next top Posh centre-forward could already be in the building.
Speculation surrounds the immediate future of Jonson Clarke-Harris, although it’s understood no club has yet met the Posh valuation.
“I have no doubts Ephron Mason-Clark and Ricky-Jade Jones could play down the middle,” Ferguson said.
“In fact I am sure that’s where Ephron will end up one day. He enjoys the position.”
Fergie explains loan moves
Manager Darren Ferguson has explained why Posh entered the loan market for teenage Premier League defenders Jadel Katongo (Man City) and Zak Sturge (Chelsea).
“Ideally we sign players on permanent deals,” Ferguson said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
“But I didn’t want to bring players into the club for the sake of it.
“There had to be the right value for us and in the left-backs we looked at in particular there wasn’t.
“That’s why we switched to Zak who, like Jadel, has some impressive statistics and attributes.
“It is very pleasing these top clubs want their players to come to us. I know City were keen to get Jadel here because of how we play our football and that is pleasing information to have.
“You know what you are going to get with Premier League players and that’s pace, athleticism and good technical ability.”
Will Knight leave?
Josh Knight could hardly have been closer to leaving.
He had already said his goodbyes before QPR pulled the plug on a reported £300k deal but rumours claim that could still be resurrected.
Posh have already brought in Jadel Katongo at centre-back this week.
Moving out...
It is claimed that both Declan John and former Posh midfielder Kieran Sadlier have been told that they can move on in the closing days of the window.
Neither have featured so far this season for the Trotters.
More moves for Evans?
Stevenage’s signing spree could be about to continue right up until the deadline.
Charlie McNeill is strongly rumoured to be the 14th man in as they look to build a side capable of staying in League One.
The 19-year-old striker is set to snub interest from abroad.
An unexpected one..
Wycombe look set to lose forward Brandon Hanlan to Wrexham.
It was earlier reported that the Welsh side had tried to sign Kabongo Tshimanga from Posh. for £500,000.
£300,000 is the fee believed to have been the fee good enough to get Hanlan.