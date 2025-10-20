Blackpool set to appoint a manager with an excellent record against Peterborough United

Ian Evatt. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Relegation rivals Blackpool are expected to unveil their new manager in the next 48 hours...and it’s a man with a decent record in games against Peterborough United.

Former Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt will become ‘The Seasiders’ new boss in time for the basement battle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, according to respected national journalist Alan Nixon.

Evatt is a former Blackpool defender who managed Bolton to the League One play-off final in 2024 where they lost to Oxford United. Evatt was sacked by Bolton last January soon after forking out a £1 million for Posh forward Joel Randall. He had been at Bolton for five-and-a-half years and won the EFL Trophy as well as promotion in his time with ‘The Trotters.’

Evatt managed Bolton against Posh on six occasions and didn’t lose any of them. There were three draws and three Bolton wins in Evatt’s time including a 5-0 romp in February 2023.

Blackpool replaced Posh at the bottom of League One at the weekend. ‘The Seasiders’ have won just two of their opening 13 League One matches and have accumulated just nine points, one fewer than Posh from one more game.

Blackpool sacked Steve Bruce as manager at the beginning of October.