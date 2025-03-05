Steve Bruce is demanding a reaction fro, his side as they travel to Northampton. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce gave a ‘brutally honest’ assessment of a 0-0 League One draw with Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road.

It was a 15th draw of the season for the Seasiders and a remarkable ninth in their last 10 home games.

Bruce told the Blackpool Gazette: “In the first half we shaded it, and in the second half they shaded it. It’s a bit frustrating. The only good thing for me is defensively we were a lot better.

“It wasn’t great to watch if we are brutally honest. I think we had enough control, but we became edgy in the final third. Our decision making at the crucial time wasn’t quite there.

“There was nothing in it. It was a disappointing display from us. We were much better defensively, but made the wrong decisions in the final third.

“We’ve spoken about the draws many times, and we’re setting records which nobody wants. There have been games where we have been close, but today we didn’t do enough to win the game. The frustration for everyone is the anxiousness of us in the final third.

“That’s the division, there’s not a lot in it, and that’s what we’re up against. At the end of the day, we’ve not been good at home to beat these teams, and that’s what we’ve got to take on board.”

Blackpool are marooned in mid-table in 13th place, 13 points from the play-offs and 12 points above the relegation zone.