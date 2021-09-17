Birmingham City could unleash Troy Deeney from the start at Peterborough United, others Posh need to keep an eye on in a Blues side unbeaten away from home, past matches and big match odds

Troy Deeney. Photo: Shaun Botterill Getty Images.

Deeney made an impressive debut from the substitutes’ bench, albeit in a 4-1 home thrashing at the hands of league leaders Fulham on Wednesday night.

The Blues will be keen to bounce back from that defeat against a Posh team who have lost their last four second tier fixtures.

Manager Lee Bowyer transformed Birmingham when he left Charlton for St Andrews last March. The Blues were in deep relegation trouble, but five wins and just one defeat in his first eight games led them to safety. They went on to finish 18th with 52 points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Philliskirk

They arrive at London Road tomorrow in 10th place with three wins and two defeats from seven matches.

BLUES SQUAD

Bowyer made a couple of eye-opening summer signings by bringing Tahith Chong and Juan Castillo on loan from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

Winger Chong has made the more impressive impact and he was applauded off by the home fans after Birmingham won 5-0 at Luton Town last month. Chong has added quality to the power of burly striker Lukas Jutkiewicz and centre-back Mark Roberts who is the club’s long throw king.

Lee Bowyer. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.

Montenegran international Matija Sarkic is first-choice goalkeeper ahead of former Premier League player Neil Etheridge. Sarkic is on loan from Wolves.

Bowyer brought big striker Chuks Aneke with him from Charlton and midfielder Ryan Woods was a free transfer signing from Millwall.

Blues top scorer this season is Scott Hogan with three goals. Hogan, who was then a Rochdale player, once rejected the chance to play for Darren Ferguson at Posh,

PAST MATCHES

Posh haven’t won this fixtures since a 1-0 success in a Division One match in October, 1993.

A Tony Philliskirk penalty delivered a rare Posh win in a season that ended in a miserable relegation.

Posh: Bennett, McDonald, Spearing, Bradshaw, Howarth, Welsh, McGlashan Adcock, Hackett, Philliskirk, Brissett. Subs used: Iorfa, Cooper.

Posh had recorded their only other win in this fixture the season before when substitute Bobby Barnes scored a late winner in a 2-1 success.

Birmingham won the last meeting, 2-0 in the Championship in 2013.

Oveall the teams have met just six times in the Football Leaue with honours very much even with two wins apiece and two draws.

BLUES FORM

Birmingham are unbeaten in their three Championship away games this season having followed a 1-0 opening day win at Sheffield United with that 5-0 thrashing of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road and a creditable 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

They beat Derby 1-0 at St Andrews last weekend.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Predictably Birmingham City are favourites to beat Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Sky Bet have chalked the Blues up at 11/8 with Posh at 2/1 and the draw at 23/10.

Posh are now 7/4 with Sky Bet to relegated. They are joint third favourites for the drop alongside Nottingham Forest.