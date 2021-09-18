Birmingham City boss aplogises for his ‘fatigued’ side’s display and accepted Peterborough United deserved to win
Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer apologised for his side’s performance after a deserved 3-0 Championship defeat at Peterborough United today (September 18).
Bowyer claimed his side were fatigued and that they didn’t get the rub of the green, but he accepted the better team won at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Blues were backed by almost 4,000 travelling fans. They saw their side reduced to 10 men by a straight red card for midfielder Gary Gardner in the 65th minute, but Posh were already 3-0 ahead by then.
Bowyer said: “I have to thank our fans for non-stop singing and for staying until the end and I’ll apologise to the fans for that performance. It was nowhere near good enough.
“But we’ve had a lot of good performances in my time. This is just one bad one and I think they’ll let us off on that one.
“The players are physically and mentally tired. but second half I thought we came out and caused them problems. Nothing went our way all day though.
“We couldn’t score in the first half. We could’ve made it 1-1, but then seconds later they win a penalty to make it 2-0.
“At half time we changed things around and I thought we started as the better team in the second half.
“We made chances and caused them problems, but then someone makes a pass, the ball hits one of our players on the heel, they break and score and it’s like, wow.
“But if we score that next goal were in the game, but it just didn’t go our way for whatever reason.
“You can’t make excuses though. For me they were better than us today and they deserved to win.”