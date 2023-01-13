Jack Marriott's Peterborough United future is still not certain. Photo: Joe Dent.

New owner Brad Gallinson has released funds that has allowed the ambitious Gills to go on a January spending spree to try and keep themselves in the Football League.

Already this month, Ex-Posh striker Tom Nichols, Exeter midfielder Timothee Dieng, ex-Pompey and Ipswich utility man Ollie Hawkins and Crawley legend Glenn Morris have arrived at Priestfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are also believed to be strongly chasing Charlton striker Jayden Stockley and Oxford midfielder James Henry.

The need for goalscoring options is obvious given that the Gills have scored an embarrassing total of seven goals in 23 League Two games and are currently six points adrift of safety at the foot of the division.

Reports now suggest that the Gills have made an ambitious approach for Marriott.

The forward was all set to leave the club in January under previous boss Grant McCann but those plans have been shelved by incoming boss Darren Ferguson, who intends to carry out a full review of his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has previously said that he is under no pressure to sell anyone but has stopped short of guaranteeing Marriott will stay. He has said that players could still possibly leave if they were unhappy and wanted to seek football elsewhere but is hopeful that Marriott would stay.

Marriott has largely been confined to the Posh bench this season and has managed just four league goals in 21 appearances. Posh have already turned down multiple January bids for the 28-year-old.