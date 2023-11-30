Big injury blows for Peterborough United promotion rivals
Portsmouth top scorer Colby Bishop left Tuesday’s 2-0 League One win at Burton Albion in a protective boot after leaving the game at half-time with an ankle injury.
Pompey are sweating on the results of a scan, but BIshop, who claimed his 11th goal of the season before limping off at the Pirelli Stadium, is expected to miss Saturday’s League One game at in-form Northampton Town. That’s the only third tier game of the week as most clubs are on FA Cup second round duty.
A point would take Pompey back to the top of the table above Bolton Wanderers. The South Coast side are currently four points ahead of Posh with a game in hand which will be gone after the trip to Sixfields.
Northampton have won their last three League One matches. They claimed a superb 2-1 win at Blackpool on Tuesday, just three days after the Seasiders had become the first team to beat Pompey this season.
Bishop scored against Posh earlier this season when Pompey came from behind to win 3-1 at Fratton Park.
Portsmouth have also recently lost key defenders Connor Ogilvie and Regan Poole to injury.
Third-placed Oxford United, who visit Posh for a League One game on Saturday, December 9, have also lost a key man to injury. Left-back Greg Leigh, scorer of five goals this season, has a calf injury and is unlikely to play at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Oxford have signed former Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Aston Villa full-back Joe Bennett as cover. Bennett was a free agent after leaving Wigan in the summer.