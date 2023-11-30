Two of Peterborough United’s main promotion rivals have been dealt big injury blows.

Colby Bishop (blue) in action for Portsmouth v Posh earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Portsmouth top scorer Colby Bishop left Tuesday’s 2-0 League One win at Burton Albion in a protective boot after leaving the game at half-time with an ankle injury.

Pompey are sweating on the results of a scan, but BIshop, who claimed his 11th goal of the season before limping off at the Pirelli Stadium, is expected to miss Saturday’s League One game at in-form Northampton Town. That’s the only third tier game of the week as most clubs are on FA Cup second round duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A point would take Pompey back to the top of the table above Bolton Wanderers. The South Coast side are currently four points ahead of Posh with a game in hand which will be gone after the trip to Sixfields.

Northampton have won their last three League One matches. They claimed a superb 2-1 win at Blackpool on Tuesday, just three days after the Seasiders had become the first team to beat Pompey this season.

Bishop scored against Posh earlier this season when Pompey came from behind to win 3-1 at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth have also recently lost key defenders Connor Ogilvie and Regan Poole to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Oxford United, who visit Posh for a League One game on Saturday, December 9, have also lost a key man to injury. Left-back Greg Leigh, scorer of five goals this season, has a calf injury and is unlikely to play at the Weston Homes Stadium.