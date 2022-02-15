Big game for Peterborough United Under 23s on Friday, Posh Women beaten by National League leaders

Joel Randall (blue).

Posh lost 1-0 at Sheffield United on Sunday evening in a game played at Chesterfield FC. Million pound summer signing Joel Randall was the most notable Posh player in action. Posh also included three trialists, one of them a goalkeeper.

Posh (v Sheffield United): Trialist, Thomas, Trialist, Bojang, Trialist, Peters, Mensah, Harris, Joe Taylor, Randall, Darlington. Subs: Tonge, Chong, Hickinson, Oluwabori.

Cassie Steward (blue) set up a late chance for Posh Women at Boldmere St Michael.

Posh Women lost for the first time in in the National League in 2022 when going down 3-1 at Midlands Division leaders Boldmere St Michael on Sunday.

Posh battled well, but conceded three goals in the first-half despite some fine goalkeeping from Amy Butler.

Megan Parrett and Cassie Steward both tested the home ‘keeper in the first-half, but it took a spectacular 25 yarder from substitute Katie Lowder 15 minutes from time for Posh to get on the scoreboard.

Posh kept pushing, but couldn’t find futher goals in a scrappy, stop-start finish to the game.

Keir Perkins missed the best late opportunity after Steward had played her through, but he shot missed the target by inches.

Posh remain in sixth place, crucially eight points outside of the relegation zone.