Barry Fry haasn’t ruled out Siriki Dembele starting next season at Peterborough United

Siriki Dembele. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Dembele has shown no interest in new terms offered by Posh following promotion from League One at the end of last season.

And with club policy dictating the transfer listing of any player entering the last year of his contract who rejects a new deal, Dembele is expected to be sold.

He is not short of suitors with Fulham, Rangers, Celtic and West Brom all linked with a 24-year old who completed a 10-goal and assist double last season, but Fry insists no bids have yet been received.

“It’s been quiet as far as bids are concerned,” Fry said. “And it could be that Siriki starts the season with us. If he does he would best advised to play his heart out for Posh as the transfer window remains open until September 7 and that gives him a month to impress someone.”

Posh would expect several million for a player who cost Posh about £250k when he moved to the club from Grimsby in June 2018, but many potential bidders at Championship level are not exactly awash with cash because of the pandemic.