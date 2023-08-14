Billy Amas was caught playing this shot for Oundle Town against Brigstock in a big Northants Premier Division game. Brigstock went on to win by one wicket. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The villagers have long been in control of Rutland Division One and last weekend they moved to summit of the Hunts League top flight after picking up two wins.

Shahzad Amir was the all-round star of a six-wicket win at Bharat Sports on Saturday.

He followed a 5-45 spell with the ball with an innings of 55 as Barnack reached their victory target of 170 with 15 overs to spare.

Peterborough-based Mohammed Danyaal bowling for Brigstock against Oundle. Photo: David Lowndes.

Amir (4-60) was also in the wickets the following day as Falcon were beaten by four wickets. Asim Butt chipped in with 3-21 as Falcon were dismissed for 154 and it took a steady batting effort to clinch victory.

Top scorer in this match was Falcon’s Taimur Zamir who made 50.

Barnack are three points clear of Adidda, who were conceded their one scheduled fixture last weekend, and have a game in hand.

Third placed Blunham seconds are eight points off top spot, after a nine-wicket Saturday win over Falcon.

In Division Two captain Mark Drake struck a near run-a-ball 119 as Bretton won by 31 runs at Southill Park 2nds.

Mark Buckingham clubbed an unbeaten 89 from 69 balls (8 fours, five sixes) as Bretton piled up 284-4. Drake also took two wickets, but was overshadowed by Andy Bennett (5-37) as the hosts were dismissed for 253.

Basharat Ali clubbed 62 from just 29 balls (seven sixes) as Sheikh 11 amassed 353-9 from 45 overs to set up a 220-run win over Sawtry. Opener Adnan Latif also made 62.

Barnack seconds have been knocked off the top of Division Four by Elstow seconds after losing by 71 runs to Godmanchester 2nds.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Off-spinner Adam Boothman bagged a brilliant 8-24 to set up Orton Park’s seven-wicket win at Grantham seconds in the Championship.

Clive Evans (61no) and Tom Wilkin (58) then scored well as the city side eased past their hosts’ 165 all out.

It wasn’t a career best for Boothman who took 8-15 12 years ago.

Tom Shipman (62) and Shiva Teekasingh (55no) were the batting stars in Newborough’s two-wicket win at home to Freiston and Ben Woodward (133) and Kurt Storey (80) were in form for Bourne seconds in their 138-run win at Sleaford seconds.

Burghley Park have won all 11 of their completed matches in Division One and yet are just five points clear of second-placed Billingborough.

Parwiz Rahimi took 4-10 as Orton Park thirds beat Boston thids by nine wickets.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Peterborough Town have moved into second place in Division One after skittling Uppingham for just 81. Shiven Singhal and Anish Popat claimed three wickets each and Town went on to win by eight wickets.

The reigning champions are still a vast 49 points behind Barnack, albeit with a game in hand.

Ufford Park beat Division Two leaders Long Sutton by two wickets and Orton Park beat top dogs Adidda by four wickets in a battle between the top two in Division Four. Sam Jarvis took 5-25 as Adidda crumbled to 113 all out.