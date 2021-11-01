Awaydays again in the FA Trophy for Peterborough Sports and Yaxley

Liam Hook scored the winning goal for Yaxley at Lowestoft Town.

Yaxley, who knocked out higher-level Lowestoft away from home in the final qualifying round on Saturday (October 30), have the tougher-looking tie. They will travel to Isthmian North Division leaders Canvey Island.

Peterborough Sports have opposition from the same division in Felixstowe & Walton who are currently 13th.

Yaxley won 3-2 at Lowestoft despite conceding an equaliser from the penalty spot five minutes from time after an incident which led to a red card for Tom Waumsley. Andy Furnell’s side went straight down the other end to win the game with a Liam Hook goal.

“It was a strong performance from us,” Furnell said. “We didn’t get a kick for 30 minutes, but once we got a foothold in the game we exploited them really well.

“Obviously I’d rather have had a home draw, but win this one and then we could get drawn against one of the big boys in the next round.”

Sports won 3-2 at Hednesford in their third qualifying round tie on Saturday. They play a level higher than Felixstowe & Walton.