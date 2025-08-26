Are the recent arrivals now ready to start for Peterborough United at Exeter City?

Minutes on the pitch for those who needed it was the priority so recent arrivals Tom Lees, Peter Kioso and Matt Garbett were all expected to be involved.

If they came through it okay they would all be in contention for a start in a League One game at Exeter City on Saturday.

It’s still unclear what’s happened to central defender Oscar Wallin though. Posh boss Darren Ferguson said he was in Sweden dealing with a personal matter after the Barnsley home game, but declined to comment further when asked about the player’s situation after last Saturday’s draw with Bradford City.

I haven’t picked him in my team to tackle Exeter. This is my team in a 4-2-1-3 formation….

1 . VICENTE REYES The Chilean has looked an accomplished goalkeeper in Posh colours so far. Very comfortable with the ball at his feet which is important these days.

2 . PETER KIOSO He's back so play him even if his match fitness only allows him an hour of action. Posh have capable back-up right-backs in Carl Johnston and James Dornelly who can step up if required.

3 . HARLEY MILLS The club's only natural left-back has to return after showing glimpses of his undoubted quality as a substitute last weekend. Carl Johnston has done okay, but we need as much creativity as possible in the starting line-up and Mills wins the battle on that front.