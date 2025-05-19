Another former Peterborough United man makes a move, Blackpool make seven-figure bid for striker
All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.
We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela, David Okagbue and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
League One latest
Blackpool are reportedly close to securing the signing of Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth more than £1 million. The striker was on loan at Wigan last season.
Cardiff City have made their first signing since the end of last season as goalkeeper Nathan Trott has joined on a season-long loan from Danish side Copenhagen.
Bolton Wanderers are still keen on Charlton striker Gassan Ahadme.
Former Posh man on the move
Wycombe Wanderers have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder George Abbott on a season-long loan. Abbott was on loan at Notts County last season and scored an outstanding long-range goal in an FA Cup tie at Posh.
Former Posh right-back Liam Shephard has returned to Newport County after leaving Salford City.
League One catch-up
Leyton Orient have signed Manchester United midfielder Jack Moorhouse on loan for the season.
Blackpool are reportedly trying to sign ex-Millwall forward Duncan Watmore.
New club for ex-Posh forward
Luton Town have signed forward Jerry Yates from Swansea City for what is understood to be a seven-figure fee.
Former Posh forward Junior Morias has joined National League side Yeovil Town. Morias was at Notts County last season
Former Posh boss Mark Cooper is manager of Yeovil.
League One catch up
Reading have signed Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Kamari Doyle on a season-long loan. Doyle was on loan at Crawley last season.
Leyton Orient have signed winger Lemar Gordon from Premier League side Fulham for an undisclosed fee.
Wigan Athletic have signed Queens Park Rangers left-back Morgan Fox on a two-year deal.
Posh target joins Wycombe
Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew has returned to Doncaster Rovers on loan for the season. The 19-year-old was at Donny in the second half of last season.
Blackpool have signed winger Malcolm Ebiowei in a permanent deal from Crystal Palace.
Bristol Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor, a Posh target this summer, is set to join Wycombe for a reported £800k.
League One latest
Young Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine will complete a medical at Huddersfield Town on Friday ahead of a season-long loan move to the League One club.
League One latest
Preston North End have reportedly bid £3 million for Wycombe striker Richard Kone. Swansea City, Wrexham and Toulouse are also believed to be interested.
League One latest
Stockport County have signed Stoke City forward Nathan Lowe on a season-long loan.
Rotherham United have signed defender Ar'Jany Martha from Belgium top-flight club Beerschot for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
AFC Wimbledon have signed striker Danilo Orsi from Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.
Wycombe signe former Posh 'keeper
Former Posh goalkeeper Stuart Moore has signed for Wycombe Wanderers. Moore played 4 times for Posh in the 2015-16 season when on loan from Reading.
AFC Wimbledon have signed striker Antwoine Hackford from Sheffield United on a free transfer
League One latest
Plymouth want Celtic defender Stephen Welsh on loan.
League One latest
Leyton Orient have made Newcastle midfielder Joe White their 10th summer signing. He’s moved to the Londoners on a season-long loan.
Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Filip Marschall from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.
Sheffield United could make a bid for outstanding young goalkeeper Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle.
League One latest
Barnsley have signed West Ham United midfielder Patrick Kelly on a three-year deal.
Luton Town have sold Alfie Doughty to Millwall for an undisclosed fee.
Stockport County believe they can sign Stoke City forward Nathan Lowe on loan.
League One latest
Bolton Wanderers have signed striker Mason Burstow on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Hull City.
Rotherham are reportedly set to sign former Ajax defender Ar'jany Martha in a permanent deal,. The player played Belgian League football for Beerschot last season.
Key Reading player Harvey Knibbs is set to join Charlton.
League One latest
Northampton Town are believed to be interested in Accrington Stanley striker Tyler Walton.
League One latest
Orient are keen to take Newcastle United midfielder Joe White on loan.
Former Bolton and Orient wing-back Randell Williams is reportedly of interest to Blackpool.
Plymouth and Blackpool both want to take Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor on loan.
Big chance for recently released Posh youngster
Justin Osagie, a 19 year-old centre-back released by Posh at the end of last season, has started a trial with Chelsea Under 21s. He was part of a Chelsea squad beaten 2-1 at Bromley in a recent friendly.
Osagie had an injury-interrupted spell on loan at Peterborough Sports last season.
League One latest
Rotherham have signed full-back Denzel Hall from Dutch side Heerenveen for an undisclosed fee.
Cardiff City. eho host Posh on the opening day of the League One season, are closing in on their first transfer under Brian Barry-Murphy, with FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Nathan Trott set for a loan move to the Welsh capital.
