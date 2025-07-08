Another day, another centre-back linked with a move to Peterborough United
The 21 year-old spent a successful first season at Walsall in 2024-25 following a switch from Stoke City. Okagbue made 54 appearances for ‘The Saddlers’ including the League Two play-off final defeat to AFC Wimbledon atc Wembley.
According to industry website Okagbue is also wanted by League One rivals Wigan Athletic. Okagbue has caps at under 19 and under 21 level for Ireland.
It’s the second Posh link to a centre-back in a couple of days as Bournemouth’s Owen Bevan was also reported to be of interest.
A fee would be involved for Okagbue, who is a right-sided centre-back, as he has a year left on a two-year contract at Walsall.
