Harley Mills scores for Posh against Birmingham City with a brilliant free kick. Photo David Lowndes.

An outstanding team display from Peterborough United at Wembley but with one obvious man of the match

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 18:04 BST
Peterborough United delivered an outstanding team display to beat hot favourites Birmingham City 2-0 in the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley.

Harley Mills and Hector Kyprianou scored superb goals, while the whole team ran themselves into the ground in front of their passionate, if outnumbered fans. Defensively they were also excellent restricting the expensively-assembled to few chances on an emotion-charged afternoon.

They were all seriously impressive given what they were up against, but there was one obvious man of the match.

RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The veteran former Villa 'keeper handled everything thrown at him in impeccable fashion. Made a brilliant late save to make a nervy final few minutes was avoided - 8.

1. JED STEER

The veteran former Villa 'keeper handled everything thrown at him in impeccable fashion. Made a brilliant late save to make a nervy final few minutes was avoided - 8. Photo: David Lowndes

The young right-back was severely tested throughout the game by two excellent wide players, but he was tenacious and determined throughout. He certainly gave as good as he got - 7.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

The young right-back was severely tested throughout the game by two excellent wide players, but he was tenacious and determined throughout. He certainly gave as good as he got - 7. Photo: s

A brilliant goal direct from a free kick and also played a big part in the second goal with a strong overlap and dangerous cross. He was also outstanding defensively, popping up with important clearances, making successful tackles and winning back post headers. A deserved man-of-the-match winner - 9.5.

3. HARLEY MILLS

A brilliant goal direct from a free kick and also played a big part in the second goal with a strong overlap and dangerous cross. He was also outstanding defensively, popping up with important clearances, making successful tackles and winning back post headers. A deserved man-of-the-match winner - 9.5. Photo: David Lowndes

The centre-back can't have played better in his Posh career. A £15 million striker didn't get a kick in the first 45 minutes with Wallin particularly forceful when he needed to be. Stayed disciplined and sensible with his passes and clearances throughout - 9.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

The centre-back can't have played better in his Posh career. A £15 million striker didn't get a kick in the first 45 minutes with Wallin particularly forceful when he needed to be. Stayed disciplined and sensible with his passes and clearances throughout - 9. Photo: c

