An FA Cup double date for Peterborough United as the women kick off a seismic week and the youths are in action at London Road

Kira Rai, pictured above, left, scored four goals as Posh beat Notts County 5-1 in the FA Cup earlier this season. Photo Darren Wiles

A seismic week of football for Peterborough United Women kicks off with an FA Cup first round tie against higher level Real Bedford at PIMS Park on Sunday (2pm kick off).

It’s a chance for revenge for Posh who lost in the League Cup to the same opponents earlier season. Revenge might also be on Posh minds next Thursday (October 20) when Jake Poole’s side travel to Northampton Town for a National Division One derby. Cobblers beat Posh twice last season, including a Northants Cup Final success.

A tough period is then rounded off by a home league game against Boldmere St Michaels on Sunday, November 2. Both teams have been perfect in the National League this season with five wins from five matches played, but for now manager Poole’s attention is fixed on beating Real Bedford.

The visitors play a division higher than Posh and are currently third in the Southern Premier with five wins in seven matches. They beat Posh 3-1 in a cup tie Bedford at the end of September, since when the city have only played once, a 5-1 FA Cup qualifying round win over Notts County on October 5.

Action from Posh v Notts County in a Women's FA Cup tie earlier this season. Photo Darren Wiles

"It was a very good, competitive tie at their placem” Poole recalled the Posh Plus service. “But if anything, losing that game has given us clarity about this game. We’ve seen and lived their threats so we know what we have to stop, while also making sure we are more clinical when we get through their press.

"We did make about seven changes for that game so we will be stronger and more experienced this time around, especially in the areas in which they challenged us. It will be a tough game against a good side, but we will focus on what we do well.

"The FA Cup is a magical competition and we want to do well in it. The FA Cup gives you career-long memories. Last season we beat a step three side in Billericay at PIMS Park so we know we can do it.”

Posh knocked Billericay out on penalties last season.

Ticket prices: Adults: £7, Seniors (65+): £4, U18: £3, U14: £1. Supporters can pay by card only at PIMS Park. Parking is available at PIMS Park on a first come, first served basis.

Posh will be aiming for an FA Cup double as the under 18s have an FA Youth Cup tie against Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday evening (7pm kick off).

New Posh professional Bolu Shofowoke, a goal machine, is eligible to play in this game. Central defender Lucca Mendonca, the first Brazilian to play for the Posh first team, is also available.

Posh sit eighth in the Professional Development Under 18 League table following a heavy defeat at Huddersfield Town last weekend, but will welcome a number of key players back on Sunday.

Posh under 18 coach Jimmy Unwin said: "The FA Youth Cup is a special competition and we are all looking forward to the game. It will be a tough test because although Lincoln City are a 'Category Three' side they have produced a lot of good players in recent years.”

Tickets are available to purchase in advance for just £3 for adults with under 16s admitted free of charge. On the day, prices will rise to £5 for adults and £1 for under 16s. The Kings Power Solutions Main Stand will be open for the fixture.