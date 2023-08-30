News you can trust since 1948
All the Peterborough United and League One transfer window news in the PT Blog

The PT is running a transfer blog for Peterborough United and the rest of League One until the window shuts at 11pm on Friday, September 1.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
Posh transfer window signing Jadel Katongo. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comPosh transfer window signing Jadel Katongo. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh transfer window signing Jadel Katongo. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.

Posh and struggling Cheltenham made the only two signings by League One clubs on Tuesday, August 29.

Posh transfer window

11:15 BST

Most bizarre rumour of the day

Wycombe could be set to lose striker Brandon Hanlon to Wrexham, while Charlton midfielder Jack Payne is set to join MK Dons on loan.

Bizarre rumour of the day so far is Darren Moore, who you may remember managed Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last season, being linked with a job at York City who are next-to-bottom of the National League!

11:13 BST

Latest rumours

See www.peterboroughtoday for details on West Hams bid for Ronnie Edwards.

Elsewhere Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton are expected to be interviewed for the vacant manager’s job at Charlton Athletic.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson turned the Londoners down earlier this week

11:10 BST

West Ham have reportedly made a bid for Posh star Ronnie Edwards.

No comment from Posh as yet.

11:05 BST

Latest League One signings

The last six League One signings as at 10.30am on Wednesday, August 30.

Wedon Jadel Katongo (Man City to Posh), Loan.

Cameron Peupion (Brighton to Cheltenham), Loan

Stephen Sessegnon (Fulham to Wigan) Free

Owen Bevan (Bournemouth to Cheltenham) Loan.

Taylor Clark (Needham Markey to Wycombe) Free

Alfie Devine (Spurs to Port Vale) Loan

