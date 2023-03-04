Darren Ferguson was disappointed to see Posh beaten at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent.

A Nathan Thompson own goal, after an hour, saw the league leaders edge past Posh. Kwame Poku later missed a glorious one-on-one chance, Posh’s only real opening of the game.

Fortunately for Posh, a number of other results including Bolton, Derby, Barnsley and Wycombe being held to draws went their way and meant that not too much ground was lost in the play-off chase. Posh are now nine points off sixth place but have joined on 51 points by Portsmouth courtesy of their 1-0 win over Cambridge.

After the match, Ferguson wasn't interested in any suggestion that his players had done alright in the match.

He said: “It’s a day where the chance they have had, they’ve taken and the opportunities we had, we failed to take. The first half was what I wanted out of the game in terms of controlling it- we played some great stuff and played through their shape well- but we probably didn’t create as much as we should have.

We were good first half without creating as much as we liked but second half, we didn’t start passing the ball until 20 minutes in. We had to pass the ball here, we couldn’t go route one.

"It’s a really disappointing result, people might think we’ve done all right but that’s not good enough for me. We have to come here and win, we’ve got some really good players in that dressing room and they have got to have more arrogance about the ability they have got.

“In any game here, you have to get through the period where they get the ascendency and the fans get up. The fans were frustrated at half time, not many teams have managed to do that this season.

"I thought we’d just got through that period but then we lost the goal- a poor goal, poor concentration.

“Then there’s the big chance though, Kwame is through, he got to get across the defender- these are massive moments in games like this.

“If he does, the defender has to bring him down and it’s a penalty and a red card or we probably score. These are the fine lines.

“If the players want to play in the Championship, this is what the Championship is all about. It’s relentless and you have to come to places like this- the play-offs will be the same.”

Ferguson has asked fans not to give up hope on the season though. He has admitted that a long winning run is required but he has backed his players for the task.

He said: “We’ve got 13 games left, we’re going to have to win a lot of them to get in the play-offs but we’re still capable of doing it. These players are capable of going on a run, I am confident of that. We’re going to have to go on a run of five, six or seven wins and we’ll take care of Tuesday first.”