All eyes will be on the battle between the top two in League One on Monday evening.

Former Posh defender Ricardo Santos will be a key man for Bolton at Portsmouth on Monday evening. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A draw between leaders Portsmouth and second-placed Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park would probably suit Peterborough United best.

Fourth-placed Posh are currently four points behind Pompey having played a game more. Posh are just a point behind the Trotters, who have played two fewer games than Darren Ferguson’s side.

Both teams have lost key forwards in recent weeks. Pompey top scorer Colby Bishop is out for a month with an ankle injury, while Bolton’s Dan Nlundulu will be out for even longer because of hamstring damage.

The match is live on Sky Sports (8pm kick off).

Elsewhere in League One Oxford United, humbled 3-0 at Posh on Saturday, are playing down suggestions they will re-sign forward Tariqe Fosu who is a free agent after his release from Brentford at the end of last season.

Fosu played 33 times for Oxford, scoring 10 goals, during a six-month spell with the club in the first half of the 2019-20 season. He joined Brentford for an undisclosed fee in January, 2020.

Oxford slipped to sixth in League One after defeat at Posh, but will climb back up to third if they win at struggling Reading on Tuesday night.

The imminence of a transfer window always brings hard-to-believe stories and the Sun have linked Reading teenager Caylan Vickers with Real Madrid!

Lincoln are apparently keen on former Spurs defender Kallum Casey and Shrewsbury, who host Posh on December 23, have signed attacking midfielder Roland Idowu from Irish side Waterford.