All Peterborough United eyes will be on a big League One game on Monday evening, plus rumours and news from the rest of the division as transfer window approaches
A draw between leaders Portsmouth and second-placed Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park would probably suit Peterborough United best.
Fourth-placed Posh are currently four points behind Pompey having played a game more. Posh are just a point behind the Trotters, who have played two fewer games than Darren Ferguson’s side.
Both teams have lost key forwards in recent weeks. Pompey top scorer Colby Bishop is out for a month with an ankle injury, while Bolton’s Dan Nlundulu will be out for even longer because of hamstring damage.
The match is live on Sky Sports (8pm kick off).
Elsewhere in League One Oxford United, humbled 3-0 at Posh on Saturday, are playing down suggestions they will re-sign forward Tariqe Fosu who is a free agent after his release from Brentford at the end of last season.
Fosu played 33 times for Oxford, scoring 10 goals, during a six-month spell with the club in the first half of the 2019-20 season. He joined Brentford for an undisclosed fee in January, 2020.
Oxford slipped to sixth in League One after defeat at Posh, but will climb back up to third if they win at struggling Reading on Tuesday night.
The imminence of a transfer window always brings hard-to-believe stories and the Sun have linked Reading teenager Caylan Vickers with Real Madrid!
Lincoln are apparently keen on former Spurs defender Kallum Casey and Shrewsbury, who host Posh on December 23, have signed attacking midfielder Roland Idowu from Irish side Waterford.
Blackpool are nervously waiting to see if Huddersfield Town will extend the loan of free-scoring forward Jordan Rhodes for the rest of the season. The 33 year-old scored twice in a 3-0 home win over Carlisle on Saturday to make it 13 goals in 19 outings for the Seasiders.