Stuart Dockerill took five wickets for Castor against City CC seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Leaders Blunham seconds and Barnack are separated by just four points heading into the final round of matches on Saturday.

Blunham have the tougher game at home to third-placed Elstow while Barnack are home to local rivals Falcon (1pm start).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington looked to have set Blunham a severe test in their penultimate fixture after 63 from Muhammed Mushtaq pushed the city side up to 232 in their 45 overs, but the visitors took fewer than 30 overs to record an eight-wicket win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New side LGR have won Division Two at the first attempt with third-placed Bretton the best of the local teams.

Bretton lost their final game by three wickets to Sawtry despite another half century from skipper Mark Drake.

Matthew Burgess struck 56 for Sawtry as they chased down Bretton’s 203 with three wickets in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drake is the top run scorer in the division with 619. Burgess is second best with 449.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Orton Park will win the Division Four East title if they beat bottom club Peterborough Town seconds in their final fixture at home on Sunday (noon).

Second-placed Adidda kept the title race alive by winning by 11 runs in their penultimate game at Moulton Harrox last weekend.

Adidda are at CSKA in their final match and can pip Orton with a win if the leaders slip up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raghavendran Suryanarayanan top scored with 47 for Adidda at Harrox. The city side then defended their modest total of 161.

Barnack and Long Sutton are the champions of Divisions One and Two respectively.

Long-time Division Three leaders Stamford Town can still be caught by Castor after the villagers beat City CC seconds by five wickets thanks mainly to 5-16 from Stuart Dockerill.

Stamford will seal top spot with a win over City CC this Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they don’t they will have a big final day battle with Castor as long as they beat Hampton this Sunday.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

LINCS PREM

In-form Pete Morgan smacked 88 from 77 balls to power Bourne to a five-wicket win at Spalding. Morgan had cracked 117 the week before.

Chris Dring’s 56 from 47 balls had enabled Spalding to reach 157 with Aussie Corey Young taking three wickets for Bourne.

Bourne, who were chasing a hat-trick of Premier Division titles, are fourth, a place and 34 points ahead of neighbours Market Deeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeping won by three wickets at Bracebridge Heath with Matthew Mills (3-21) the pick of the bowlers as the hosts were dismissed for 140.