A title-chasing Peterborough United team are in action at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday

Kyrell Lisbie scores for Posh against Aston Villa Under 21s. Photo David Lowndes.

Second-placed Peterborough United host Fleetwood Town in a Professional Development Under 21 League match at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (1pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh have won five and lost two of their opening eight matches and trail only Sheffield United in the table.

The match will feature out of favour first-team squad members Harley Mills, James Dornelly, Klaidi Lolos, Joe Andrews and Donay O’Brien-Brady. Kyrell Lisbie will also play as he continues to challenge for a first-team starting place. He will probably start alongside under 18 goal machine Bolu Shofowoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kyrell will play as we want to get him used to a central striking role,” Posh first-team boss Darren Ferguson said. “It’s not that we believe he’s better as a striker than a winger, but with the way we are currently setting-up this is his way into the side.

“Kyrell is a pleasure to work with. He works hard, his attitude is first-class. He’s a pest and a nuisance, but he’s also a good finisher.”

Lisbie scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa Under 21s in a Vertu Trophy match last week. They were his first Posh goals.

The match is free to attend for season ticket holders, with tickets priced for non season-ticket holders at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.