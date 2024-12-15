Every time I listen to Darragh MacAnthony and Darren Ferguson predict an upturn in Peterborough United results I believe them.

One’s a great salesman as well as a passionate orator and the other, one with a decent managerial CV at League One level, stays calm when the rest of us are losing our heads.

But then I remember how Posh defend and confidence quickly drains away. Saturday's 4-3 win over fourth-from-bottom Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium pretty much summed up the current state of play at Posh, a team capable of exhilarating football, but also one capable of undoing considerable good work with mistakes that have to be seen to be believed.

It’s a major reason why Posh have yet to win back-to-back League One games since the second and third games of the season. It’s a major reason why they’ve lost their last five away matches in the division as there is no hiding place on the road for a defence that can’t dominate in their own penalty area, one that finds marking a chore and one that gives the ball away ridiculously cheaply.

Malik Mothersille sends a cross across goal in the latter stages of Posh v Crawley. Photo David Lowndes.

League One’s deadliest striker Louie Barry is lying in wait at Stockport County next Friday. He might just fancy his chances.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 4, CRAWLEY 3…

1) We’ll cover the good stuff first and it’s quite an achievement for Cian Hayes to have softened the blow of losing star man Kwame Poku so readily. He scored his first Football League goals for the club against Crawley and both were top notch finishes. The speed levels within the Posh forward line haven’t dropped with the introduction of Hayes and his direct running must be a nightmare to play against. Of course he has had the element of surprise on his side after a long wait to break into the starting line-up, but that doesn’t dilute the impact he has made.

2) Malik Mothersille doesn’t lack confidence. He talked about winning the Ballon d’Or on a Posh podcast a few days back which has left him open to ridicule whenever he struggles to race past League One defenders. Well he walked the walk after talking the talk with his match-winning assist coming after a run his hero Kylian Mbappé would have loved to own. Mothersille picked the ball up deep in his own half and displayed outstanding ball control at pace as he burst past three defenders before slipping the perfect pass for Hayes who didn’t disappoint with the finish. Mothersille has exceptional natural ability, but is also has a top drawer technique. He’s a better technical player, and not that much slower, than the admirable Ricky-Jade Jones who could well leave Posh for millions next month.

Hector Kyprianou celebrates his goal for Posh against Crawley. Photo David Lowndes.

3) Jones deserved great credit for the way he bounced back from that horror miss against Cobblers last time out. His goal against Crawley showcased his strength, speed and finishing ability. It’s a shame he didn’t convert his second scoring opportunity a few minutes later, but he remains young enough to become lethal in front of goal.

4) It was James Dornelly’s turn to endure a horrible moment yesterday. His anguish was horrible to witness after he gift wrapped Crawley’s first goal and he never really recovered. It was an impressive reaction by his teammates though, notably Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou and Nicholas Bilokapic, who were quick to offer very obvious support, something many in the home crowd picked up on. I would imagine Jones, another Posh Academy graduate, received similar backing after his Sixfields nightmare and responded well. Hopefully the same happens with the teenage right-back.

5) The confusion and chaos in the Posh defence was amplified by none of the four starters finishing in the same position. Full-backs Dornelly and Jack Sparkes were substituted, Jadel Katongo, who played well, moved from right centre-back to right-back and Emmanuel Fernandez switched from left centre-back to right centre-back. Consistency of selection remains elusive which is down to poor playing performances rather than poor management. Ferguson appears exasperated, and a little helpless, when talking after games about the goals Posh have conceded and who can really blame him?

6) The game management by Posh in the final stages was poor. They had a couple of opportunities to run the clock down in the corner in added time, but they foolishly kept trying to score! It’s a strategy that should really be applauded, but not when the defending is so unreliable. Posh conceded possession on a couple of occasions in added time enabling Crawley to launch counter attacks.

Posh substitute Abraham Odoh couldn't quite reach Malik Mothersille's late cross. Photo David Lowndes.

7) I walked past Crawley boss Rob Elliott outside the stadium after the match and heard him moaning about the fact there was ‘only’ five minutes added time in the second-half of yesterday’s game. He was right, but punishing blatant time wasting effectively is another of those refereeing directives to have been quietly discarded, like punishing holding at set pieces. Promises from football folk are as unreliable as pledges from politicians.