A surprise managerial departure from a League One club
Ainsworth only took charge of ‘The Shrews’ in November as a replacement for Paul Hurst, but Sky Sports are now saying he has left the club.
The former Wycombe Wanderers and QPR boss failed to generate regular improvement at Shrewsbury despite impressive home wins over Birmingham City and Wrexham, but he was expected to lead a promotion push from League Two next season. He leaves Shrewsbury bottom of League One and a massive 14 points from safety.
Gillingham sacked former Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner in January and initially replaced him with ex-Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman, The Gills are currently 19th in League Two after a creditable 0-0 draw at home to leaders Walsall on Saturday.
