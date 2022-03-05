A slither of good news for Peterborough United as Reading lose, but Derby County boosted in the basement battle against Barnsley by an unlikely goalscorer

Derby's Ravel Morrison (right) in action against Posh's Joe Ward in August.

Reading’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Millwall helped Posh who have a game in hand on the Royals. The bad news is that game in hand is third-placed Bournemouth on Tuesday (March 8).

Bournemouth will be desperate to make amends for their 2-1 defeat at Preston North End today, a game which with red cards for Cherries manager Scott Parker and defender Adam Smith for protesting at a late winning goal for the home side. A point against Posh would take Bournemouth, who left Siriki Dembele on the bench today, back into the automatic promotion places.

In the basement battle Derby County beat Barnsley 2-0 with the first two goals from Ravel Morrison in an English league match for eight years! Derby are three points head of Posh who have a game in hand. Barnsley drop to next-to-bottom and are two points ahead of Posh from the same number of games.

The Tykes start a run of three home games in a row against Stoke City on Tuesday.