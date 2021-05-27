A sixth promotion-winning Posh player extends his stay at the Weston Homes Stadium

Christy Pym signs a fresh Posh contract. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Pym (26) has made 87 appearances in two seasons at Posh since moving from Exeter City. He won the League One ‘Golden Glove’ prize for keeping the most clean sheets in his first season at the Weston Homes Stadium.

And Pym was an ever present in the club’s League One promotion campaign last season until suffering an injury over Easter.

Posh are trying to sign a goalkeeper capable of challenging Pym for his first-team place next season. The club placed reserve goalkeeper Dan Gyollai on the transfer list at the end of last season leaving recent Academy graduate Will Blackmore as the only back-up.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Christy is a big part of the club moving forward. He hasn’t played in the Championship before, but we believe he is more than capable of handling the step up. He knows there are improvements he can make to his game, but that is the same for every player. He has been excellent since he walked in the building, winning the Golden Glove and making a major contribution to last season’s success.

“It is important that we bring in another goalkeeper to really push and challenge Christy and we will be looking to do that over the summer. It has been a really good start to the summer in terms of what we have achieved so far by looking after ‘our own’ as far as extending contracts is concerned.”

Pym added: “It didn’t take long to get sorted and I am really pleased. I really like it here. We have a settled group, and we have Championship football to look forward to now.

“I can now focus on what the job is next season in the Championship. It is going to be tough, but it is something that we can really be excited about. The manager had individual meetings with the players when we knew what division we were going to be in next season and made it clear what he wants from me and that was great to hear.

“I love working for the gaffer. He has been brilliant with me since I came into the building. In the past I have come so close to getting promotion so I really wanted to savour this one.”